Fishers in LFA 24 not happy with start date of spring lobster season

Kenneth LeClair, president of the Western Gulf Fishermen’s Association would like to know why Bernadette Morrison, federal minister for the Department of Fisheries and Oceans Canada, went against what lobster fishers in West Prince requested and went with May 15 for the beginning of the 2020 spring lobster season.
“It’s a sad day, everybody is feeling the pain. Everybody was expecting to go on the 6th, and this morning we woke up with a shock,” he said “Our season will be shortened by two weeks, so it would be a loss of income,and with the crisis that’s in the industry now with COVID-19, we just don’t understand why she didn’t open the season on the 6th like Area 24 asked for.”
Last week, fishers in LFA 24 and LFA 26 voted on when they would like the season to begin, and were given a choice between May 6 and May 13. Of the 954 spring lobster license holders in the province, there was a total of 841 valid votes. LFA 24 had 542 out of 600 lobster license holders, and LFA 26 had 299 votes out of 354 lobster license holders.
Sixty point nine per cent of fishers in LFA 24 voted for the season to begin on May 6, while 39.1 per cent voted for a start date of May 13. In LFA 26, 48.8 per cent of voters wanted a start date of May 6, while 51.2 per cent of voters wanted the start date of May 15.
Ian MacPherson, president of the PEI Fishermen’s Association, understands why fishers in LFA 24 are disappointed by the date.
“I think a lot of folks thought the recommendation was being accepted and they were making plans around that,” he said. “I think people are frustrated, but the 15th is the date, not just for our area, but for two or three surrounding LFAs. We did have five different dates for four different areas, and they’re all under one date now.”
Adding to the frustration is the fact that southern Nova Scotia has already begun its lobster season without any delays. With this comes concerns with what prices will be once fishers in PEI begin.
Mr LeClair said prices for lobster in Nova Scotia were five dollars, but went up to $6.50 following the announcement of the start date for LFA 24 and LFA 26. He added that those prices are expected to increase to $10 by Saturday.
Mr MacPherson said while price negotiation isn’t under the PEIFA umbrella, the association is making it clear to any buyers or processors that are on phone calls that the Association is taking part in, that there’s a real desire from the membership to have a pre-season price. He said the association is hoping the industry can understand that and have something in place.
He said there’s a lot of pressure for those in the industry, along with the preparatory work that will be in place to prevent the spread of the COVID-19.
“You can sense people will be feeling stressed and anxious, but we’re trying to pull together,” Mr MacPherson conluded. “Everyone is pulling together and make the best of what I think is going to be a challenging year. Hopefully we’ll see some sunshine down the way, but at this point there’s a lot of uncertainty out there, so we’ll deal with that accordingly.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.