Overall, it’s been a good fall season for fishers in LFA 25, with catches being on par with last year.
One fisher noted how he and his crew seemed to be finding a lot of undersized lobster, along with spawning females, though that’s not necessarily a bad thing.
“The conservation over the years has been paying off,” said Dale Hustler, captain of the boat Hussy’s Ark, based out of Miminegash. “It would be nice to get the spring season on par with us.”
Mr Hustler added that things have been on par with last year, and everything’s been going pretty good, given the circumstances with the COVID-19 pandemic. Because of the pandemic, fishers in the spring lobster season were faced with quotas at the beginning of the season, partially because of a decrease in workforce at the processing plants in the region. Things improved by the time the fall season arrived, meaning no quotas for fall fishers.
At the start of the season fishers were getting $4 for canners and $4.25 for markets, but those prices have since varied, depending on the buyer.
Weather is always an issue with the fall season, especially with high winds that can come with post tropical storms like Dorian last year, and Teddy this year.
“We’ve been getting some sloppy enough days, but it’s been fishable,” said Mason Perry, co-captain of the boat Four Daughters, based out of Skinners Pond. “We just slow everything down, we make sure none of us are in the rope or anything.”
Mr Perry said the Four Daughters only missed three days so far this season, one because of Post Tropical Storm Teddy.
Lee Knox, president of the Prince County Fishermen’s Association, said Teddy didn’t cause as much disruption as originally anticipated.
“Most of the fishermen only missed one day because the winds only started late in the day on Tuesday,” he said. “It blew hard on Wednesday, I don’t think anyone fished on Wednesday, and then Thursday was a good day for fishing.”
Fishers are hoping to be out on the water in the final days of the lobster season, but with long-range forecasts predicting heavy winds, they might wind up missing a few days. This year’s fall season is scheduled to end on Oct. 10.
