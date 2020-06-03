When the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic began on PEI, staff at Foodland Bloomfield had to adjust on the fly.
“It was hectic at first, but things have gotten into a routine now,” said owner Peter MacNeill. “A good routine, as far as cleaning procedures and people following the public safety rules. It was a lot of change in a short amount of time.”
With recommendations and requirements coming quick in those early days from PEI’s public health office, the store and its staff had no choice but to adapt. There was changes to the store’s sanitation and cleaning schedules and procedures. Then there was accommodating for social distancing by finding ways to control traffic within the store. This was done by limiting how many people could be in the building to how people entered the store to how they travelled while inside.
The biggest change was the process at the cash register.
“We had to stop bagging groceries, we had to sanitize after every customer, all of this stuff takes time,” said Mr MacNeill, adding Plexiglas had to be installed at all the registers and additional signage had to be put up. “There had to be patience on both ends, customers and for us. It was just a lot of change.”
Certainly as a grocery store, food safety is always a priority, but with the pandemic, staff at Foodland were being asked to be responsible for people’s health in a different way.
“We’re not a hospital or dental office where we’re use to that kind of public responsibility in that way as far as public health goes,” said Mr MacNeill. “On the sales floor, it was a big change for us.”
Everyone, from full-time to part-time employees, had to adjust to the changes.
“Whatever betters our community and keeps everybody safe, that’s kind of our goal,” said Amanda Berry, front end manager.
The changes might have caused additional work for the employees in the beginning, but it comes down to getting into a routine, said Ms Berry.
“At first it was a little bit of chaos because everything was changing often, but now that things have kind of leveled out, it’s really simple to get into a routine and stick to it,” she said.
“They’ve done great,” said Mr MacNeill about the store’s employees. “They’ve been fantastic.”
Mr MacNeill said the common routine of going grocery shopping can sometimes be taken for granted and he appreciates the recognition frontline workers are receiving from the public since the pandemic.
“We had a lot of customers thanking us,” said Mr MacNeill. “We had customers dropping off coffee for us and just calling saying they appreciate us. It’s been nice.”
The panic and anxiety of those earlier days has begun to subside and a ‘new’ normal has been established as PEI begins to ease public health restrictions.
“People have changed and this will probably be in place for a long time,” said Mr MacNeill. “I don’t think you will ever see the Plexiglas ever go down.”
