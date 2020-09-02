“For some years past forest fires-many of them started for the purpose of clearing land-have been more or less prevalent in many sections of West Prince County. No consequences of a serious nature were anticipated from these fires, and the people generally paid little attention to them. On 19 September 1889, however, dry winds fanned the flames, and in an incredibly short time all that stretch of country between Port Hill to Alberton was a mass of fire. The flames spread with great rapidity, licking up almost everything in their way. The roaring of the fire as it spread was terrific. Everything possible was done to stay the progress of the flames, but without success. The fire fiend was master of the situation.”
“Daily Examiner,” 20 September 1889.
Fire at O’Leary,
“Daily Examiner,”
21 September 1889.
On September 21st it was reported from O’Leary: “fire broke out in Mr. White’s house at two o’clock last Thursday afternoon, completely destroying it together with his mill, the post office and several buildings adjacent. A 30 ft flat car was also burnt, and it was only by the most strenuous exertions that the railway station was saved. If the rain had not set in Thursday night O’Leary would have been swept out of existence.”
“Mrs. White had a very narrow escape. She was delivered of a child on Sunday evening, and was sick in bed when the fire broke out. She escaped from the burning premises in her night dress. There was nothing saved. The heat from the fire was so intense and the wind blowing so high that the people could not see fifty yards, owing to the dust and smoke.”
“It is a blessing to learn that no lives were lost at O’Leary. A Mikmaq mother and her child, for whose safety fears were entertained, is all right. Her camp was further back in the woods than was supposed. How she got out of the woods is a miracle.”
“At Portage, Arthur’s mills, and Bruce Wallace’s mills were burned, as were several barns. Four barns were burned on the O’Leary Road, and three on the Howlan Road. Several buildings were destroyed at Conway and West Devon. The school house at O’Leary was also burned. It is hard to tell what the loss was by fire will be. The fire was certainly the worst ever seen on the Island. It raged all around, and it took twenty-four hours of hard fighting to subdue it.”
At Bloomfield and Puisville
“All the woods in the vicinity of Bloomfield were burned. A widow named Thompson, who lived almost one and a quarter-miles from the railway station, lost her dwelling house and everything it contained, besides her barn. Mrs. Thompson was away from home at the time. Several others lost cattle and sheep. The place was surrounded by fire at one time, and it was feared that every building in the place would have been destroyed.”
“At Puisville the fire was equally bad. A man named Wedge, living on the Howlan Road, lost his barn, which contained all his grain, etc. Between Bloomfield and O’Leary, a man named Martin lost his house and barn and everything he had. All the fences in the country destroyed, as well as some grain that was out in the fields. It is feared there is a lot of cattle lost, as most were grazing in the surrounding woods.”
Thank God I Have Escaped
Jim Murphy of Freeland wrote to John Ball: “Awful fires over the country. On Lot 11 there have been three barns burned with all their contents, and one dwelling house. Fences and much lumber are burned, fields laid bare. It is a terrible time, but thank God I have escaped. From Port Hill to Alberton, the course of the fire, the country looks desolate indeed. But for the heavy rainfall, the destruction of property would have been much greater. The rain came just in time. September 19, 1889 was a fearful day-it will be long remembered!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.