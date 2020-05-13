The late Hon. George Roland Henderson led a full life - from a pioneer in the shellfish industry to serving as an elected official federally and provincially.
“He had a very successful career both in politics and in private life,” said his son, Liberal MLA Robert Henderson. “We’re always pretty proud of that.”
George Henderson, a native of Freeland, PEI, passed away on May 5 at the age of 84. He served in the PEI Legislature from 1974-1980, and then as a Canadian member of Parliament from 1980-1988.
“Politics was way different back in those times than it is today,” recalled Robert Henderson. “I remember getting off the school bus and there would be four or five cars in the driveway waiting for Dad to come home.”
As an MLA, George Henderson was the minister of fisheries and labour and the minister of highways and public works. In Ottawa as an MP for Egmont, George Henderson served as parliamentary assistant to the minister of fisheries and oceans and later as parliamentary assistant to the minister of national defence.
“In the end, right up to about a week ago, he was still giving me some political advice,” said Robert Henderson.
West Cape resident and former MLA Allison Ellis worked with George Henderson from 1976-1981, calling him an ‘excellent colleague to work with’.
“You always knew when he told you something it was the truth,” said Mr Ellis. “George, was a good man.”
The current MP for Egmont called George Henderson not only a good friend but a political mentor.
“George was a passionate constituent politician,” said Bobby Morrissey. “He always working on issues within the riding.”
George Henderson first entered public life by becoming a school board trustee. Prior to that, he worked as an electrician and then as a shellfish technician, developing the ‘Malpeque Oyster Cultures’, an innovative oyster production facility in Freeland.
Robert Henderson said his father had an extreme work ethic.
“He tried to provide good level of customer service to his constituents whatever their problems or issues were,” he said. “He always had a sense you had to do things right if you’re going to do it at all and the details mattered.”
