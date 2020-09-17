Each week a group of volunteers at the Palmer Road Community Centre will prepare and serve a hot meal as part of a free seniors program.
The program will see a lunch served once a week at the community centre, with either music or a bingo game following the meal.
Diana Gaudet has been helping to organize the lunches.
“They seem to be happy with it,” said Ms Gaudet about the response from the seniors so far. “Most of them are saying they just like to get out and meet some people because there’s no bingos or card games or anything anymore right now.”
The lunches will take place on Mondays starting at noon. The hope is they will continue until the end of March 2021.
The first lunch was on Aug. 31 and, due to the Labour Day holiday, the second lunch was served on Sept. 9.
The community centre applied for a grant to allow them to offer the lunches for free. The goal is to help seniors avoid complete isolation during COVID-19.
Fifteen people attended the first lunch, with the second lunch almost reaching the maximum of 40. While provincial COVID regulations allow up to 50 people to gather indoors for organized events, the community centre decided to set their limit at 40 so they could include kitchen staff and musicians in the final number. All other COVID-19 protocols are being followed and the community centre submitted an operational plan to PEI’s Chief Public Health Office.
Tomato soup and sandwiches was on the menu for the second lunch, with corn chowder and a roll served during the first lunch. Each lunch will also include a dessert.
The free lunch program got two thumbs up from friends and neighbours, Stella Allain and Marie Arsenault, who were attending their second lunch.
“It’s awesome,” said Ms Arsenault.
“It’s perfect and you don’t have to cook at home,” added Ms Allain.
Both agree the food is delicious and the lunch offers them a chance to socialize, especially since the pandemic has made seeing friends and family on a regular basis difficult.
Organizing the lunches has also helped Ms Gaudet by giving her something to do as well.
“It’s all people that we used to see almost all the time,” she said.
