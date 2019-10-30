Put the question out there What is your best fitness or training tip for someone just starting?
Here are a few of the answers:
The first few times working out are the worse because your body isn’t used to being worked. But show up. Keep going. Stay dedicated and you’ll get the results you want.
After the first couple days your body will b sore in places you never knew you had, but after awhile you will thank yourself and will look forward to every day going.
Joe Rogan says it better than I ever could. It’s as much for your mind and mental well being as for your health and getting in shape!
Once you start training you will not want to stop! Best healthy drug for the mind and soul!
Don’t forget the nutrition. Proper fuel is needed for the body to run at its best.
Form over weight.
Just start today stop putting it off. I here I am going to start next week or next month or soon. Start today.
Push hard and don’t get discouraged. Find support which you will find at the Haven! Stay true to yourself!
Days you aren’t feeling it - push yourself to go for a workout! You’ll be glad you did!
Give it a honest try! Don’t give up on the second or third class/session. Stick with it for at least 21 days to form a habit.
It’s a progression, don’t be afraid to change it up. Join a class, up the weight, do a new routine. Ask for help.
Get your form on point before adding weights (or increasing your weights).
Also, small steady changes are better than a big change you can’t keep up with!
Just start and do it for you! Be consistent and patient.
In a world of instant gratification, people sometimes don’t understand (or give up because it doesn’t happen immediately )the progression piece!
Form. Do not be scared to look in the mirrors!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.