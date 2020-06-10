A Tignish committee has started fundraising to see a new gazebo built at the community’s seniors home.
The idea was spearheaded by Cora Gaudette-Shea, whose mother has been a resident at the Tignish Seniors Home for two years.
“In the summertime they all love sitting outside, but the bugs can be bad,” said Ms Gaudette-Shea. “I just feel this generation deserves so much and get very little and I thought as a community let’s try and get them some comfort.”
Ms Gaudette-Shea brought her idea to the manager of the seniors home.
“I just asked her if I could try to do this and accomplish it and she said they didn’t have the funds to do it, but it would be greatly appreciated,” she said.
Ms Gaudette-Shea then put a post on social media to gage the community interest in seeing the gazebo constructed and asked if anyone would be willing to sit on a committee to help bring the project into fruition.
“The response was great and overwhelming,” she said.
A committee of nine was formed with the goal of raising $40,000 for the gazebo project and donations have been steadily pouring in since Ms Gaudette-Shea put out her initial request at the beginning of June. As of this Monday, the group has raised nearly $30,000, closing in on their goal in a very short amount of time.
The screened in gazebo will be 24 x 36 and will be built to the right of the front entrance of the home. The committee is hoping to start construction on the gazebo by the end of June.
“I’m very confident we will reach that goal,” said Ms Gaudette-Shea. “In the community of Tignish we’re very good at supporting each other and everybody has a soft spot for the seniors, so I’m pretty sure we will achieve our goal with no problem.”
The committee has decided not to approach businesses for donations due to the COVID-19 situation and how much the pandemic has impacted the local economy.
“Basically, what we want is people just to give if they can,” said Ms Gaudette-Shea. “The goal was not to impose on businesses, but ask if individuals had a few extra dollars and we have been getting response from all over Canada. It’s amazing.”
The Tignish Seniors Home is accepting etransfers for the gazebo fund or donations can be dropped off in an envelope at the Tignish Credit Union.
Ms Gaudette-Shea said it’s nice to see folks opening up their hearts to donate towards the project.
“It’s overwhelming to see people that kind,” she said. “I would like to thank everyone who’s donated so far and I hope we can achieve this for a generation that gave so much to the community and the country as a whole. I think it’s good to show them a little bit of respect.”
