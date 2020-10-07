As Fire Prevention Week gets underway, fire departments in West Prince are encouraging residents to make sure their homes are prepared as the weather begins to cool down, and the number on the thermostat goes up.
Allan Gavin, chief of the Tignish Volunteer Fire Department explained how this is a good time of the year to make sure your flue is cleaned for the winter, as many of the calls fire departments get this time of year are for flue fires.
Flue fires are caused by creosote, a dark brown, highly flammable substance that coats the walls of a flue or chimney. It’s created when the by-products of a fire (smoke, vapor, and unburned wood) condense as they rise from the hot fire up to the cooler area of the chimney.
“Mostly, it’s just that type of stuff, a plugged flue, or somebody burning garbage and it gets out of hand trying to clean up for the fall, and Halloween pranks,” he said.
William Bishop, chief of the Tyne Valley Volunteer Fire Department, agreed. He added that along with making sure the flue isn’t clogged, and that seasoned wood is being burned instead of green wood, residents should make sure their smoke detectors are in good working order.
Another common cause of fires this time of year is overheated electrical cords, especially when a lot of electronics have been plugged in, or if a blanket has been thrown over a charger while it’s charging a battery.
Shannon Dumville, chief of the Alberton Volunteer Fire Department, said it’s been quiet lately, but he’s not sure if the continued warm weather has anything to do with it.
“We haven’t seen a lot of actual fires in the last little bit,” he said. “I do warn people that even with the warm weather, the fire index is still very high. I know we’ve gotten a little bit of rain, but the fire index is still up there, so burning leaves and stuff like that, be careful of that stuff.”
Because it’s Fire Prevention Week, representatives from the various fire departments would normally be going to the various schools in the area to teach students about fire safety. It’s hard to say whether that’s going to happen this year.
Whether that happens or not, the fire chiefs want residents to have things ready if a fire ever does occur in the home.
“Everybody should have a plan on a couple of ways of how to get out of the house in case of an emergency,” said Mr Gavin. “There should be a point that everybody goes after they get out to make sure that everybody is out so when the time comes, everybody is accounted for and you’re not looking for somebody that may be at the back of the house, or somewhere else, or maybe came out of a different place.”
