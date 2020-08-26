Landscaping at Glenwood Pond was required after heavy equipment was used to remove a significant amount of silt from under the dam recently.
Donald Buchanan was busy Monday morning smoothing out top soil before seeding and fertilizing the area.
The West Point and Area Watershed Association received funding for the silt removal through a grant from PEI’s Wildlife Conservation Fund (WFC).
Coordinator Elton Ellis wanted to thank the WCF for the funding that allowed the watershed group to dig out the silt.
Beautifying the pond area has been a project for the watershed group for the past decade. Ten years ago, the dam and stream area was covered in bullrushes and there was only a dirt road leading to the pond.
The funding for the majority of improvements has come from individual and business donations.
“It’s those people who are responsible for this here,” said Mr Ellis. “We had a pet project around 2010 to improve the place... We just wanted to improve the place over the years.”
Slowly, over the past decade, the watershed group has built two wheelchair ramps, a boat slip, a boat dock, gazebo, added fencing and a flagpole, paving for a road and parking lot, solar lights over the dam, rock guard, tool shed and landscaping throughout.
Mr Ellis said the watershed group has received positive feedback from both locals and visitors about how beautiful the spot has become.
“Coming down the hill, it’s very nice,” said Mr Ellis.
