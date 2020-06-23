Sophie Clements receives her diploma from Principal Heidi Morgan during Westisle Composite High School’s graduation ceremony on June 23. Due to social distancing, the school had to organize 14 30 minute smaller ceremonies with 24 guests and 12 students. With ceremonies beginning at 2 pm, Ms Clements was the last to receive her diploma in the second group of the afternoon. The Class of 2020 saw 165 graduates collect diplomas. Melissa Heald photo
