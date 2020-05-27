Much property damage is caused every year in early spring by grass fires that got out of control. The grass is tinder dry and will burn quickly if a lighted match is accidently dropped after lighting a pipe or cigarette. Many landowners start a fire to burn old grass or have a bonfire to get rid of rubbish. It may get out of control and run in the dry grass, causing damage to fences, buildings and woodlots. In the early spring of 1964, grass fires in several West Prince communities proved costly.
Barn Burns at Huntley - Guardian, May 4, 1964.
Alberton firemen were called out three times on Saturday, 2 May 1964, to grass fires burning out of control. About 2:30 in the afternoon, while they were fighting a grass fire near several buildings at the eastern part of the Town, a call was received from South Kildare (Huntley) where a grass fire had spread to a barn owned by Reg Oliver.
By the time the two fire trucks reached the scene there was little that could be done except prevent the fire from spreading to several other buildings nearby. The Tignish fire truck was also called to the scene, apparently by a nearby neighbour. About 1500 bales of hay and a quantity of lime owned by John Oliver was included in the loss.
About eight o’clock Saturday evening the firemen were called to Lot 7 where approximately 200 acres of brush and scrub growth was burned and an old barn destroyed. The fire was brought under control by local people, the Alberton RCMP and the firemen.
Grass fires threatens Glengarry School - Guardian, May 4, 1964.
The O’Leary Fire Department answered three grass fire calls over the weekend. The most serious call was 4:30 Saturday evening when the brigade was summoned to the farm of Thomas Griffin, Glengarry, where a granary and a small outbuilding were leveled.
The granary and outbuildings were separated from other buildings by a plowed field and seeing that the fire would burn itself out without endangering other buildings the firemen returned to the village.
Later in the evening the fire sprang up again and travelled through the woods, burning fences and underbrush as it went. For a time, Glengarry School was threatened as well as the homes in the area. Residents were fighting the blaze and the forestry fire truck from Alberton was called. It brought the fire under control and remained at the scene until dark. During the night a periodic check on the fire area was made by several residents.
Earlier in the day, about 1:30 in the afternoon, the O’Leary Fire Department responded to a call to the home of Mrs. Rose Malone of Carleton, Lot 6, where a barn was destroyed. The house and adjoining buildings were saved but the barn was destroyed. The barn was partly covered by insurance.
About three o’clock Friday afternoon the department was summoned to a grass fire behind the Irving Oil bulk storage tanks. Men working near the scene had brought the fire under control when the department arrived, preventing what could have been a serious fire, one that could have threatened the entire village. O’Leary Fire Chief Cecil Dennis urged residents of the village not to start grass fires unless there was sufficient help in the area to keep the fire in check.
Horse starts grass fire - Guardian, August 31, 1931
The Dalles, Oregon, USA horse started one of the city’s largest grass fires of the season. It is believed the animal stepped on a stray match.
