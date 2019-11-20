In the past year there hasn’t been a day that Alan Weir doesn’t think about the devastating fire that uprooted his life.
“I lost everything,” he said during an interview on Monday, which marked the one year anniversary of the fire. “But with the generosity of the community, it wasn’t too bad. It could have been a lot worse.”
Last November, on the 18th, Mr Weir and his wife Dianne lost their two storey farm house in a fire that completely destroyed their approximately 180 year old home in Profits Corner.
The couple had just moved to West Prince from New Brunswick in March 2018.
The day began with Mr Weir and his wife outside on their hobby farm doing chores and cleaning their driveway of snow. They were entering the home for lunch when they could see smoke billowing from the top of the roof.
When Mr Weir opened the door, the couple’s beagle Jake ran out of the house as smoke poured out.
“It was really thick smoke,” he said. “When I first opened the door it was like someone had turned the lights off... It was pitch black.”
Mr Weir ran to the barn to get a fire extinguisher and then ran into the house to see if he could rescue the couple’s other pets. Unfortunately, they lost four animals as a result of the fire - two dogs and two cats.
Thanks to a passerby, the couple was able to call 911 as their cellphones were inside the burning home. Both Weirs were treated for smoke inhalation.
Although still relatively new to the area, the couple was grateful for the support they received from the surrounding community following the fire.
They had offers from people to shelter their animals as the property had no water or power. Their horses, chickens, goats and rabbits were all found temporary accommodations as a result. The Red Cross assisted the couple with donations of gift cards for clothing and food. The Weirs were able to stay at friend’s place in Christopher Cross until January and then rented a cottage until June.
The Weir’s and their animals are now back on the Profits Corner property after a new mobile home was delivered in June.
Mr Weir said the support they received from the community was overwhelming.
Looking towards the future, the Weirs have rescued two additional horses and are hoping to build a new barn on the property down the road.
“We’re little behind, but we’re a lot farther ahead than we were last year,” he said. “At least we have a place to stay and all our animals are home.”
