Excitement is building in Tyne Valley as work to replace the former rink began last week.
Crews began excavation work for the new Tyne Valley Events Centre on Oct. 5.
“We knew it was going to happen, but it was a long time getting here,” said the Mayor of the Rural Municipality of Tyne Valley Jeff Noye. “It’s great.”
The Tyne Valley Sports Centre, which burned down in December 2019, will be replaced with a new $10 million energy efficient building.
The fabrication work for the actual rink structure began this summer and is being fabricated by an off-Island company based in Ontario, which was sub-contracted by Wellington Construction Ltd, the company overseeing the construction of the new arena.
“That’s supposed to be delivered in the middle of November,” said Mr Noye. “We’re hoping to have the shell of the building up by the first of January and then they will be working on the interior for the rest of the winter.”
The hope is the new rink will be completed by next August, just in time for the 2021 Tyne Valley Oyster Festival.
“Now, it might not be 100 per cent completed by then, but we’re definitely hoping to be skating by next fall,” said Mr Noye.
The new arena will house an NHL-sized ice rink and include five dressing rooms, with fully accessible washrooms and feature green fixtures. The centre will also include a concession area, fitness centre and multiple offices for community groups and event organizations.
Mr Noye said residents are excited to see work on the site has started.
“Lot’s of people were stopping by and snapping pictures,” he said.
In July, the Government of Canada announced it was investing more than $3.9 million towards the project through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada infrastructure program. The PEI government is providing over $3.3 million while the municipality is providing more than $3.1 million. Insurance paid for the majority of the municipality’s share, but Tyne Valley is still on the hook for the additional $700,000.
“The fundraising is going well,” said Mr Noye. “Obviously, the COVID-19 restrictions took a hit out of our plans, but we’re still moving ahead with some of the things. We have a ways to go yet, but we’ll get there.”
