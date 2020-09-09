The O’Leary Recreation Department was recently awarded the Under-14 Girls Provincial Softball Championships, which will take place at Ellis and Ellsworth ballfields Sept. 11-13.
The tournament will feature 12 teams from across Prince Edward Island competing in the three day event.
For Recreation Director Andrew Avery and his department, this tournament is going to have a different feel due to regulations in place limiting large gatherings in PEI as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s challenging to host a tournament where everyone in the community will not have an opportunity to spend the afternoon at the ball field watching some talented young players who will potentially be representing PEI in future National Championships and Canada Games,” said Mr Avery. “We’ve had great communication with the executive director and board at Softball PEI in planning this event. While we have to primarily limit those in attendance to players and coaches participating in the games, along with their parents and tournament staff, we are confident it will still be a great experience for all involved.”
In most years, the department would be bidding to host such tournaments at all levels (provincial and national) to provide fans in O’Leary an opportunity to watch some competitive softball.
For 2020, and future years to come as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mr. Avery sees hosting such tournaments in a different light.
“Providing opportunities for recreation and healthy living will always remain a priority in our mandate, but many know the impact hosting such an event can bring to our community,” he said. “We’re not generating revenue for our department hosting this event. It’s being hosted in our town to help provide a boost for our local businesses that have faced a difficult few months. “
The O’Leary Recreation Department estimates this tournament could potentially bring $50,000-$100,000 in economic spinoffs being spent in the shoulder season, which is a substantial boost for a region that has felt the impacts from a significant reduction in tourism revenue.
“Only one team in this tournament resides in West Prince, and 9 of 12 are travelling from Charlottetown and Eastern PEI,” said Mr Avery. “We are talking about more than 150 families. It’s more hotel rooms, more campsites sold, more cottage rentals, thousands spent at our restaurants, more fill ups at the gas pumps, and so on. ”
This tournament is one of many initiatives Mr Avery and his department will be organizing in the years ahead with a goal to work closely and help local businesses.
“The more we can bring to O’Leary, the better off everyone is,” said Mr Avery. “We’re active with Softball PEI events, we’ll be bidding for future National and Eastern Canadian Championship tournaments, we’re hosting Island Drive In Festival concerts, and whatever we have an opportunity to land for our community. We’ll continue to be active whenever possible.”
