The unprecedented circumstances of COVID-19 may be causing anxiety for many as they to try navigate what has become, for the time being, the ‘new’ normal.
That includes parents who suddenly find themselves juggling working from home, or unexpectedly find themselves unemployed, while at the same time home schooling their children.
For those parents struggling having their children home all the time, a facilitator in West Prince is organizing an online pilot project version of a program known as Handle with Care (HWC) by using the video-conferencing app Zoom.
The HWC is a simple interactive program to help parents and caregivers, including those who work in early childhood settings, to promote the mental health of young children from birth to 6 years. The program offers advice and support to parents, grandparents and caregivers of young children. Programs often include 8 to 12 week sessions and are coordinated by community groups.
The Handle with Care project began in 2002 as a collaboration between the national office of the Canadian Mental Health Association and the Hincks-Dellcrest Centre in Toronto. The Early Childhood Development Association PEI coordinates the HCW program on the Island with the assistance of 120 trained facilitators.
“Parents can come together in an eight week program to talk about issues related to parenting, solve problems, develop new parenting skills, develop parenting resources, most importantly, develop relationships and a network with other parents or caregivers in their community,” said Sonya Hooper, executive director of Early Childhood Development Association PEI.
The program is based on four building blocks - building trust and attachment, promoting and enhancing self-esteem, expressing emotions and relationships with others.
“Essentially, we approach the program believing that mental health is part of our overall health and wellbeing, that it’s important we feel good about ourselves and think highly of ourselves and be able to cope with the ups and downs of everyday life, that we feel good about our life and we see ourselves and our future in a positive light,” said Ms Hooper.
Ms Hooper said the HWC program gives recognition to the fact that stress effects everyone.
“Negative things are going to happen in our lives, and I think we are living in the midst of a situation such as that right now,” she said. “What the program does is help provide ideas, or collaborations, to problem solve and overcome some of those challenges and all of that together adds up to increasing self-esteem and confidence and if we can do that as caregivers, we are going to mirror that with our children and help our children to develop confidence and strong self-esteem and resilience skills as well.”
The program could offer support to those parents struggling in regards to COVID-19 and possibly provide them with tools they could use to engage with their children in a compassionate, understanding way during a time when they might be both feeling overwhelmed and stressed.
“With life, we all have ups and downs, everyday, and we all experience some level of challenge in our lives, Handle with Care is already built to discuss those kinds of situations or scenarios,” said Ms Hooper. “It’s not a program built to respond to COVID-19 necessarily, but it happens to be a really great program and its principles and practices happen to align with supporting folks who might be experiencing some of up and downs with the current situation which we are in due to COVID-19.”
The HWC program could be an avenue for parents to share their current experiences in a peer setting. Where they can learn coping skills that could hopefully help them manage their emotions while recognizing their children’s own emotions.
“It could be something as big as both parents have now lost their employment and they are now faced with a growing stack of bills on the desk, so what emotions does that scenario bring in and being able to find a safe place to be able to talk about some of those feelings and the children’s feelings,” said Ms Hooper. “Although children’s concerns about missing their friends or not being able to hug nanny might not seem as a bigger deal perhaps to an adult that is facing that stack of bills, but they’re still legitimate feelings.”
Ms Hooper said parents tend to place a lot of pressure on themselves.
“There is no rule book and we are all doing the best we can with what we have before us and I think now more than ever this is a time when we really need to ease up on ourselves and not put so much pressure and expectation on ourselves right now,” she said. “We’re all, adults and children, dealing with the realities before us and it’s a very unique and unusual situation with lots of uncertainties.”
Ms Hooper said the HWC program wasn’t designed to be offered in an online platform because of the interactive nature of the program.
“We are really doing this as a bit of a pilot to see how can we encourage that level of engagement and that level of involvement with the participants through an online platform and still ensure that everyone is getting out of the program what the program tends them to,” she explained. “So this is all new to us and we are just dipping our toes in to see how it all works.”
Funding support for the Handle with Care program is provided by the Department of Education and Lifelong Learning through the Canada/PEI Multilateral Agreement On Early Learning and Childcare.
