Herring boat back on shore after taking on water near North Cape

When the captain of the herring fishing boat Little J.R. realized his vessel was taking on water near North Cape on Sept. 2, his first thoughts were to keep everyone calm and make sure they got home.
The boat had been out on the water for a few hours when it started to experience mechanical issues. Gerry McGuigan told his crew to cut their nets and got the attention of a few fishing boats that were nearby.
“I said ‘We’re taking on water, guys,’ and they cut their stuff off and sailed with me the whole way in,” he said. “I’m pretty proud of the people that were fishing another round. I’m based out of Tignish Run, but we’re all one big community.”
The boats that sailed with him were able to send out a mayday signal, and stuck close by as the boat made its way into Seacow Pond, where it was eventually pulled out of the water by use of a tow truck.
No one was injured during the incident.
The boat was still draining water over 40 minutes after it was pulled out. There was a bit of a scare at one point when the boat was back on land and started leaning to the right, sparking fears that it would tip over. A truck with the Tignish Volunteer Fire Department quickly had to back away, but luckily the boat righted itself.
The fire department also offered assistance to Mr McGuigan and his crew by putting a pump on board a boat which then sailed out to meet the Little J.R.
On the journey back to land, the boat lost the ability to steer electronically for about a minute and a half, meaning Mr McGuigan had to steer by hand in rough, windy conditions. At one point, the water levels in the boat had gone high enough to cover the engine.
“I don’t know how she didn’t lose power,” said Mr McGuigan. “There was a higher power looking after us somewhere, because she kept going on her own power and I have no idea how.”
All herring on board has since been unloaded, ready to be made into bait for the local lobster fishers.
Mr McGuigan said the boat will be put on her benches and he’s going to call it a day and see how things are tomorrow.
