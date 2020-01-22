How does it feel to be 104? That’s the question I put to P. E. Island’s oldest resident when I interviewed Miss Elizabeth McGinnnis at the Sacred Heart Home, Charlottetown, in December 1948.
“It’s a bit too old,” replied this remarkable lady. “Why, if I live till the 13th of next February I’ll be 105 years of age. I’m the only living member of my family, and when you outlive all your relatives and former friends, life can be rather lonely at times. I can remember.”
The Guardian, December 21, 1948. Interview by Uncle Joe.
Miss McGinnis was born at Tracadie in 1844, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Mathias McGinnis. Their family consisted of ten children, five girls and five boys. She came to the Sacred Heart Home just over a year ago. When I told her I was a reporter and called to get a spot of news, she bade me be seated and then said, “A reporter, eh? Well, I’ll do my best to answer any questions, but when you have lived more than one hundred years your memory is not as good as it used to be.”
Please tell me something about your youth - just how far back can you recall.
“I can remember,” she replied, “when I was a small child of four or five years at Tracadie. I played along with two younger sisters and our neighbour’s children who were about my own age. When I was ten years old, I can recall coming to the City, or rather the Town, for in those days most all of the present City was a wilderness. You had none of the conveniences then which we enjoy today (1948), had you?”
For a moment she paused, looked me full in the face with eyes that still showed some of their former brightness.
“Conveniences! Why, Mister we didn’t even know what the word meant. Log cabins and a few plots of cleared land was all you could see anywhere on the Island.”
The passing of over a century has indeed brought many changes to the people of the Garden of the Gulf as it has to peoples of other lands. If we were to go back only a hundred years with Miss McGinnis we would scarcely know how to live. There would be no phones, even mail delivery was slow and uncertain. There would be no electric lights, no steamboats, no airplanes, no trains. The buggy was the very latest and most up-to-date equipment for rapid transportation. And those early settlers lighted their humble homes by old tallow candle.
Said Miss McGinnis, “We didn’t need much light in those days because folks went to bed with the chickens!”
But lacking all modern conveniences you were a pretty rugged race, I prompted.
“And a healthy lot too,” she added with a smile. “Why, whoever bothered their heads about microbes or sanitary plumbing when I was a youngster? Nobody. We just let sick things alone and kept right on living. Our clothes wouldn’t win any prizes either. Until my eighteenth year I always dressed in clothes made of homespun and wore moccasins on my feet.”
When the Scot’s Caledonian Club was first organized in Charlottetown, Miss McGinnis had the honour of dancing the sword dance before an appreciative audience. The number was so well received Miss McGinnis became the popular dancing belle of the district, going about from settlement to settlement.
“Of course, that’s all past history,” said this slender and straight lady of almost 105 years. “Today I have other ambitions.”
You have, I interrupted, what are they?
“I’d like to have a ride on an airplane for one, and secondly, I’d like to see the place where I was born once more before I die.”
When the interview ended, we shook hands, and, as I started down the corridor leading to the exit, I felt well repaid for the short time middle age and old age had the advantage of coming together, if only for a brief chat. Ah, thought I, what a treasure-house of memories Miss Elizabeth McGinnis is.
