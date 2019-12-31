“Actual drilling for oil in Prince Edward Island will commence in a few weeks, according to information received from Imperial Oil Ltd in Halifax. This is the third phase of exploratory work which this company began two years ago. It is expected that the first ‘spudding in’ will take place at Wellington, a short distance west of Summerside. It is pointed out that of all work done in the exploration for oil, the only way in which it may be determined that oil actually exists is to drill for it.” - The Guardian, December 21, 1957.
The first work done by Imperial Oil, after they had received a licence to explore, was to make a ‘gravity meter’ survey. Through this method they were able to determine the rock structure underlying the surface. The density of rock is a very deciding factor in whether oil is present or not.
Seismographic survey delicate process
The second phase of the work is a seismographic survey in which dynamite is placed in a hole and shock waves from the resultant explosion are measured. A seismograph is an instrument so delicate it can measure the footsteps of an ant.
The shock waves sent back from the explosion are measured in thousandths of a second and so the depth of the rock they bounced from is estimated. In this way oil men learn the shape of underground formations and may discover the rock traps containing oil they are seeking. However, in spite of all this information gathered from the gravity meter and the seismographic survey, drilling must be carried out. Once the oil man has discovered an ‘oil trap’ which he believes might contain oil, he often finds Mother Nature has played a trick on him.
One sure way
Perhaps he found a perfect rock trap, but there is a crack in it and the oil may have escaped long ago. On the other hand, he may discover the trap contains natural gas or water. There is no way to tell except by drilling. According to information received from Imperial Oil, drilling equipment is on its way to the Wellington site and as soon as the seismographic work is completed the first ‘spudding in’ will take place.
Won’t go deep
Imperial Oil stated they will in no instances go as deep as the hole drilled by an American company in the Hillsborough Bay during the Second World War. A hole almost 15,000 feet was sunk at that time. Rather, they will work in a pattern which will involve drilling up to 10,000 feet. For this purpose, they do what is known as core drilling. It involves the use of a special drilling bit, hollow in the centre, which cuts out the rock and brings it to the surface.
Geologists in subsurface work watch and study these cores and obtain much information from them. They can find out: first, whether oil has been present; second, whether oil has been present and has left the area and third, what direction from the hole would be the most likely to drill in.
Under the licence granted to Imperial Oil, all findings must be made available to the Government of Prince Edward Island so that if the drilling company does not take advantage of the findings, they will be kept for the benefit of any other organizations that might want to explore for oil.
(Oil was discovered at Wellington, PEI in 1957 but apparently not in quantities enough to make it a paying venture.)
