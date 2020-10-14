By the end of 2021, the Canadian government will have introduced regulations banning single use plastics including grocery checkout bags, straws, stir sticks, six-pack rings for canned beverages, plastic cutlery, and food takeout containers made from hard-to-recycle plastics like black plastic packaging.
Some of the items on the ban list do make sense, like grocery bags, something already done here in PEI. Along with the disuse of plastic grocery bags, more and more locally owned businesses that sell takeout also seem to be switching to more eco-friendly containers.
Some items however, like straws, are considered to be low hanging fruit in the great single-use plastic debate, and while it’s easy for most people to go along with a ban on single-use plastics, because most people aren’t directly impacted by the availability of these single-use plastics.
There are a number of alternatives to plastic straws, not all of them are feasible for people with disabilities. Biodegradable straws often fall apart too quickly, and for a person with limited jaw control, they’re easy to bite through. A person with mobility issues would likely have a hard time using a silicone straw because these straws often aren’t flexible, which is one of the most important features for anyone who has challenges with mobility. Similarly, reusable straws need to be washed frequently and properly, something not everyone with disabilities can easily do.
We have to remember that we’re also human, so even if we do own reusable straws, it can be easy to forget them at home sometimes. If a person does indeed ask for a straw in order to drink beverage, subjecting them to a guilt trip doesn’t help matters, and yes, that does unfortunately happen.
Don’t get me wrong, I fully agree with the sentiment that we’re using far too much when it comes to single-use plastic, but it feels like part of the issue is people not properly disposing of it in the first place.
How much single use trash is tossed out the window of a vehicle and winds up by the side of the road? Enough to fill at least a dozen bags going by highway cleanup efforts done by various people and organizations over the last few years. The same goes for beach cleanups. The most recent one done by the Roseville-Miminegash Watershed Inc, yielded roughly 1,000 pounds of trash, and the same goes for the one most recent cleanup by the Cascumpec Bay Watershed Association.
Instead of an outright ban on something like straws, maybe just have them in stock and give them out if it’s requested by the customer or client, but hold the guilt trip please?
