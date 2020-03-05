Poor weather conditions didn’t keep people from attending the watch party for the season premiere of Big Brother Canada at St Anthony’s Legion Wednesday night.
Everyone came to cheer on contestant, fellow Islander, Vanessa Clements, the first houseguest from PEI to compete on the show.
“It’s pretty exciting,” said Norma MacNevin, Vanessa’s grandmother, before the first episode of the show’s eighth season got underway at 8 pm.
She called her granddaughter an outgoing and fun-loving person.
“I hope she does well.”
It was about 20 minutes into the episode before Vanessa appeared, among the last group of contestants to enter the Big Brother House. But as soon as she appeared on screen there were cheers for the 26-year-old Mill River resident at the legion.
Once all in the house, host Arisa Cox delivered the houseguests their first twist of the season by informing them their video profiles have been live online prior to the season premiere on March 4.
Canadians had the opportunity to vote for their favourite houseguests and the four contestants with the lowest votes were in jeopardy of being eliminated.
It was a tense moment as Ms Cox called out the names of the four houseguests who received the lowest votes, everyone cheering when Vanessa’s name wasn’t among them, meaning she was safe for the rest of the week.
Vanessa’s parents, Cindy and Blair Clements, were thankful to everyone who voted for their daughter to remain in the Big Brother House.
“It just shows how much support she has,” said Cindy.
“She’s safe for one week, anyway,” added Blair.
Blair said he hasn’t seen much of the show until his daughter was picked to be a contestant, finding old episodes online to get a sense of the program.
“It’s very interesting,” he said. “It certainly wouldn’t be something for me.”
Cindy said her daughter might be facing some pretty tough competition in regards to the other 15 contestants. But Blair was all for the idea being floated by some of the women on the show of coming together to form an all ladies alliance.
“From what I know of the show, you have to have that right alliance right off the bat,” said Blair about what he thinks it will take for his daughter to make it all the way to the end. “To have that core group that will stick with it and they also have to do good on the challenges.”
“To have that leverage to able to save their own people,” added Cindy.
The Clements believe Vanessa has the ability to do just that.
“She’s a pretty tough girl,” said Blair. “She’ll get along all right, I think.”
Both parents are proud of their daughter for making it onto the show.
“We’re proud of her anyway, but this is just over the top,” said Blair.
Blair said it’s still quite unbelievable out of the thousands that auditioned for the show, Vanessa was selected to be a houseguest.
“It’s amazing,” he said.
Big Brother Canada airs Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday nights on Global TV. The contestants will be spending 12 weeks - 83 days - in the house.
“If there’s something else we can vote on again, hopefully people will show their support again,” said Blair.
