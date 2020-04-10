From grocery deliveries to dropping off prescriptions to doing senior check-ins, there is a growing number of community organizations and groups from across the province providing supports to their fellow Islanders in response to COVID-19.
To help Islanders access these supports, the PEI government has created the Islanders Helping Islanders Volunteer Services Directory, which is available online.
The directory is broken down by electoral district from east to west.
The Western Hospital Foundation was one group contacted by the province to see if any of their members would be in a position to help out if a need arose.
“One of the things that was suggested was helping seniors, but since most of the member of the boards are seniors themselves, it was felt doing things like shopping, delivering items or taking people places they needed to go really wasn’t what we were best equipped to do, but we could do things like making phone calls to people to check to see if they were OK,” said foundation board member Krystyra Pottier.
Ms Pottier volunteered to do that on behalf of the Western Hospital Foundation. As of last week, Ms Pottier hadn’t received any requests to make a checkup phone call.
“I am available to do it if there’s a need,” she said. “It would basically be me calling to say hello, how are you, are you doing OK, have you talked to family or friends lately, are you staying in touch with them by phone, do you have a computer or an Ipad, are you able to do FaceTime, that kind of thing. Just making sure there’s some kind of contact with somebody outside if they’re all on their own.”
Ms Pottier said people are struggling right and facing hardships because of COVID-19.
“My husband and I are both very fortunate in that we’re both retired, so we’re not facing any potential loss of income and because we are seniors there is a limit on what we can do, this was one of the things I could do from the comfort of my home,” she said. “I don’t have to go out anywhere. I don’t have to physically distance from people, but maybe I can help someone who needs it by just making a phone call a day.”
Alberton Baptist Church has also agreed to do senior check-ins.
“The elders and deacons of the church are caring for the seniors of our church in this way,” said Pastor Ross Morrison. “We have divided up the seniors among ourselves and so we are responsible for four homes each.”
Visitations are done by phone and the church is offering to do grocery and prescription pickup or anything else they may be able to help with.
“We realize that many are lonely and fearful so we talk and read Scripture and pray with them,” said Pastor Morrison. “I know that some have dropped off meals to them. We are not doing home visitation, of course. And others within the church family are making calls also.”
Alberton Lions Club member Grant Milligan has volunteered to do medication drop-off for anyone who might require the service.
“I might get the odd call, I’m not expecting to be swamped,” said Mr Milligan. “That’s the Lions Club motto though. We serve. I don’t mind helping out.”
To see the full Islanders Helping Islanders Volunteer Services Directory visit the PEI’s government website.
