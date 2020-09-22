Islanders prove their generosity as the search for local teen continues

Ever since Alex Hutchinson and Ethan Reilly disappeared following the capsizing of their boat near Fox Island on Sept. 16, the Northport Community Centre has been a hub of activity. Volunteers have been stopping in with food, hot beverages, water, cutlery, utensils, and more, as searchers popped in for a quick bite to eat or to grab something to drink before heading out to continue the search.
The body of Ethan Reilly was discovered Sept. 20, but there has yet to be any sight of Alex Hutchinson.
Wendy McNeill, mayor of Northport, said she always knew the residents of West Prince were generous people, but until know, she didn’t realize the extent of that generosity.
“The response has been overwhelming, and not just the people in our own community, it’s from across Prince Edward Island,” she said. “We’ve been getting phone calls from government and the province. Ministers have contacted us, MLAs have contacted us, other municipal leaders have contacted us and said ‘What do you need? What can we do?’”
She recalled how she told one woman they had eight cases of water left out of a total of 45 cases, and asked if the woman could bring a case of water to the community centre. When the woman came back, she did bring in one case of water, but then asked for help with the other three cases that were in her car.
Ms McNeill wanted residents to know that there might be times the doors of the community centre will be locked, but her contact information is posted, so if they would like access to the centre, she's just a phone call away.
One thing Ms McNeill hears a lot from volunteers who pop in with things like supplies is ‘It isn’t much’, but Ms McNeill said three bags of groceries, for example, is a lot, She said everyone just wants to do their part.
Ms McNeill said the teenagers of the area were overwhelmed at the amount of support available, as many of them were also out on the water over the weekend.
“I think they appreciated being able to come to a place where they could get warmed up and have a nice hot cup of tea,” she said. “They were very respectful, they were very grateful, and it was really nice to see. You hear so much negative stuff about young people, but we couldn’t say enough about how gracious they were when they came in. We were really glad to have them come here.”
She isn’t sure how many teens have been helping out in the search, as some have been searching through Fox Island and all around Fox Point. The ones who did come to the Northport Community Centre could often be heard sharing stories about Alex and Ethan.
“Amongst themselves, they were talking about the boys and the little things that were happening, or little things that they had done in the past, and just kind of chuckling,” Ms McNeill concluded. “You could tell just by the young people and how dedicated that they were to try and find the boys, how well those boys were liked.”
The search for Alex continued in the lead up to the arrival of Post Tropical Storm Teddy.
