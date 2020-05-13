I don’t think anyone realized just how much we physically contact each other on a daily or regular basis until we were told we couldn’t.
It’s not just a hug, it’s shaking hands with someone, or even something as simple as a pat on the shoulder. It’s not too bad for those who live in a multi-person household, but if a person is living on their own, that inability to hold someone’s hand, hug them, anything like that, is almost palpable. Pets are a great alternative, but let’s face it, they can’t hug back.
This can lead to something called touch deprivation/starvation/hunger. Thankfully, as of May 8, we’re once again able to, as the 1970s AT&T advertisement once said, reach out and touch someone. There are still rules to follow. Members of one household can gather indoors with up to five individuals from different households for things like watching a movie or socializing, but keeping a safe distance is still important, and if any recreational activities take place, equipment can’t be shared between households.
While PEI is doing well in regard to ensuring there are no more cases of COVID-19 in the province, we still have to obey the social distancing measures that are still in place. We still have to keep six feet apart, we still have to be diligent in washing our hands, especially if we’ve been outside our household, we still have to follow the arrows on the floor at the grocery store.
Just because there are no new cases in the province right now doesn’t mean there won’t be any more in the future. We have to make sure we keep everyone safe.
Jillian Trainor
