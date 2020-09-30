Once the shock of losing someone is over, and the funeral is done, the realization hits that a loved one is gone and now there’s a void in the spaces of our lives where they used to be, and that hurts.
We go on with our lives and try to get things back to normal, but normal isn’t exactly normal anymore, and we try to be okay, but sometimes we’re not, and that’s okay too. Some days can start out fine, but then through no fault of our own can turn out not so fine. You wake up in the morning and feel good, but sadness creeps in over the course of the day and at some point you just want to curl up and not deal with anyone or anything else when that happens.
It gets easier over time, but some days just aren’t good, no matter what you do or how hard you try.
The idiom ‘Keep your chin up’ is sometimes used in times of grief, the definition of which is “to stay cheerful and hopeful during difficult times”. A saying like this, or ‘buck up’ mean well, but sometimes, if it’s possible, you just need to take mental health day for yourself. Days like this, you just need to do something that to help take care of you. For some, this means meditating, or going for a walk, while for others, it’s hanging out with a close friend or group of friends. Some people just do nothing, or spend all day in bed, both of which are perfectly valid things to do.
My intent in writing this isn’t to come off as being flippant, or glib.
It’s been seven years since my mother’s death, and most days are good, but when her birthday arrives, I’m not. Just moving is hard, so if I can get out of bed, shower, get dressed, and have something to eat, then everything that needed to be done that day has been accomplished. Anything else is just extra and can be dealt with the next day.
Mourning the death of someone who died years, even decades, before their time frankly just sucks, and it’s not fair, and we just want to scream at how unfair it is. Sometimes it’s good to take that time and just scream. It’s probably healthier in the long-run instead of keeping it bottled up inside.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.