It’s been just over a week since Jeff Kearnes suddenly passed away, but his wife Kerry recounts how in that time, the amount of support shown to her has been incredible.
Mr Kearnes, 56, died suddenly on Sept. 13 from a heart attack while performing as Elvis Presley at St Anthony’s Legion in Bloomfield.
“He was singing his heart out, and it was almost the end of the first set,” Ms Kearnes said. “There were two ladies in the room that had birthdays, and he had planned to single them out and sing Happy Birthday to them. He had picked up costume rings and was going to give them each one of these rings as a token for their birthdays. He had just started to go grab a chair for one of the ladies to sit down, and he collapsed at that point, and that was it.”
Elvis was always something Mr Kearnes took very seriously.
Ms Kearnes explained how there’s a difference between an Elvis impersonator and an Elvis tribute artist. An impersonator is someone who walks around and thinks they’re Elvis, acts like Elvis, and wants to be Elvis, while a tribute artist is somebody who is completely different, someone who wants to make the legacy of Elvis last forever.
“There’s only one Elvis, and Jeff was always very aware, and very careful, and very cognisant of the fact that whatever was done as a tribute to Elvis had to be very serious,” she said. “He took it very seriously, and if he couldn’t do it well, he wouldn’t do it at all.”
The Kearnes have only lived on Prince Edward Island for five years, but in that time, Mr Kearnes has touched a lot of people with his generosity and talent. Mr Kearnes is described as being very funny, and very full of life. He loved being self-employed, along with working for small, non-profit organizations, and worked hard for St. Anthony’s Legion in Bloomfield. He also volunteered with Meals on Wheels, delivering meals once a week in O’Leary. Ms Kearnes said he didn’t like sitting idle.
For Leslie Teeple, one thing that always stood out about Jeff Kearnes was how much he loved his wife.
“He loved to surprise her,” she said. “One Christmas, he bought her goats, and she didn’t know. They didn’t know one of them was pregnant, so he called it the Bo-Go goat. They went out one morning and there was a baby goat, so they called it Oopsie Daisy.”
Ms Kearnes said he wasn’t able to surprise her very often, so when he got one up on her, he was pretty proud of himself. She added that particular gift was probably one of the bigger surprises he pulled.
Ms Teeple heard about Mr Kearnes’ death the night it happened, and she and her husband, Don Bayliss, drove to St Anthony’s Legion with another couple to check on Ms Kearnes.
Ms Kearnes said she is constantly reminded of the absence of Jeff, but she’s learning to work with that. One thing she’s learning in the grieving process is just how many people he touched.
“Because Jeff was such a big part of this community, everybody else is grieving too, it’s not just me,” she said. “They’ve lost a friend, and a co-worker. The Legion has a huge gap, a void there now. I find I have to sit and worry about everyone else too, because everybody is feeling this loss.”
Wanting to do something for Ms Kearnes, Ms Teeple started a GoFundMe to help with burial costs. So far a little over $3,000 of the $10,000 goal has been raised.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.