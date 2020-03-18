The Town of Tignish might have to start exploring housing options for the community on their own.
“There is a great need for housing up here and it doesn’t seem contractors are building in our area as much as I would like to see,” said Mayor Allan McInnis during council’s monthly meeting on March 9.
The lack of housing could be an issue for the town, especially if they wish to attract newcomers to the area. And with a wave of between 40-60 newcomers, mostly fish plant workers, expected to arrive within the area this spring, housing isn’t simply available for them at the moment.
“I don’t know actually where we are going to put them,” said the mayor.
Mr McInnis is hoping to arrange a meeting with contractors to see if there is any potential for them to build houses in the Tignish area.
“We want contractors to build spec, probably build around $100,000 homes, which is what newcomers can afford right now,” said the mayor.
Mr McInnis said there is a heavy demand for contractors right now and if they don’t have the time to build, it might come down to council using community land, or possibly buying land, and having homes built and sold through the town.
“It’s coming to a crunch,” he said. “We need housing.”
The idea of creating a subdivision similar to Alberton and O’Leary was also mentioned.
Mr McInnis said council doesn’t really want to get into that sort of situation.
“If the demand is there and the supply is low, and if it’s going to hinder our population, I would sooner see those houses built in Tignish and have newcomers reside in Tignish,” he said.
