John J Sark Memorial on Lennox Island is being evacuated Thursday morning for precautionary measures due to fumes in the school.
Officials at the school issued a message to parents about the evacuation on their social media page.
The post indicated they will keep parents up-to-date on the situation and if they haven’t received a phone call, to come and pick up their child.
More to come
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.