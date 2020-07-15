Our province has coped very well during the COVID-19 pandemic with a low number of cases and no mortality, thanks to leadership following the direction of our Chief Health Officer and the concerted engagement of Islanders.
Canada has done well relative to the United States with a per capita death ratio of 1:1.73 (as of July 9, 2020), due to a more consistent and science-based national direction, a more coordinated provincial/territorial approach than that of US states, and having a universally accessible health care system. However, with a mortality count of 8,777, Canada has not done as well as other countries such as New Zealand, South Korea and Taiwan that incurred less than 500 COVID-19 deaths combined.
Lesson one: We need more intensive testing, contact tracing and case isolation which have kept fatalities very low in some other countries.
Lesson two: We must seriously address the vulnerability of our seniors in care facilities where 80% of Canadian COVID-19 deaths have taken place.
Lesson three: The most encouraging lesson we have learned from our collective experience over the past few months with the COVID-19 pandemic is that we have the capacity to substantially change our lifestyle and behaviour in response to a clear and present danger to our society’s well-being.
Necessary change is best achieved when we receive informed advice and direction from empathic, innovative and participatory governance. Perhaps we can employ our capacity for change to address global warming, wealth disparity, race relations and other issues that pose a threat to the stability of our nation, and world.
Dr. Herb Dickieson
O’Leary
