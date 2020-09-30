When people think about the gym and what it offers, the thoughts are usual physical. More strength, energy and less body fat. Improvements in speed and agility, better health. All great reasons to join and train, but here are a few more.
Many of the life lessons I have learned about you getting what you work for, setting goals and doing what it takes to achieve them, perseverance, patience and doing your best, I have learned in the gym.
If you want to get stronger and physically improve you have to have a plan, and you have to execute that plan correctly, workout after workout, day after day, month after month. You have to give 100% even on the days you may not want to. You have to believe in yourself and have the confidence to know you will succeed with realistic goals. Perseverance and patience are a must as no lofty goals happen overnight. It takes team work and you rely on your training partners for a great workout as much as they rely on you. You will make mistakes in your training, but don’t quit. Learn from them, adapt and do it better in the future. When I see younger people start the gym they are full of enthusiasm and energy and that is paramount, but you cannot rush progress and you cannot train haphazardly. You need a plan and the gym teaches them the above skills and qualities.
Life is the same way both family and career wise. If you have great perseverance and patience, if you have a strong work ethic and believe in what you are doing you will have better success. You will have failures and make mistakes, but learn from them and do better in the future. Never give up on your goals as long as they are realistic and 100% believe that you will reach them. Yes, much of what I have learned in the gym also applies to life.
