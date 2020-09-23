There’s soon to be a new sign at the Tignish Fire Department.
Town council had discussed in the past installing a monument at the fire department to honour deceased firefighters. However, in consultation with the firefighters, it was decided a new decorative sign placed on the front of the building would be a better option.
“They decided they wanted to go with this sign and make it look good for the fire hall,” said Mayor Allan McInnis during Tignish’s council meeting on Sept. 15.
Acadian Machine Works is donating the time, labour and material to create the new four feet painted metal sign.
“I thought that was pretty darn good,” said Mr McInnis, who wanted to recognize the Tignish business. “That’s the kind of people we have around here.”
Mr McInnis said the Tignish Fire Department is a great organization and everyone in the area appreciates the department.
“We have a great bunch of people around here,” said the mayor.
The fire department is actually getting two new signs. Earlier in the meeting, Lloyd Gavin, the councillor responsible for the fire department portfolio, made a motion to purchase a new 30x40 sign that will go across the top of the building. The second sign will cost around $1,500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.