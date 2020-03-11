The planning committee for a banquet recognizing Tignish and area fishers were grateful to everyone who sent in nomination forms this year.
“Fishers taking time to stop and think about the good in their fellow fishers is something very powerful,” said Ruby Arsenault in her opening remarks at the 2nd Annual Fisher’s Awards Banquet at the Tignish Parish Hall on March 7.
The banquet was created last year to show support to the local fishing industry.
“You are the largest contributors to our communities,” said Ms Arsenault, a member of planning committee. “You are entrepreneurs, employers, employees, volunteers, mentors and you take a quite deal of pride in your work and the quality of your catches.”
Ms Arsenault said the inaugural banquet last year was amazing.
“Our hard work was worth it,” she said, which was even more evident to the committee when Navigator Magazine contacted them and asked if they would nominate last year’s winner for Captain of the Year, Dennis Gaudet, for the magazine’s Mariner of the Year, with Mr Gaudet winning the honour. “This reaffirmed to us that we did a good thing”.
The award portion of the evening began with handing out the Pioneer Fishermen’s Banners. Fishers who began fishing before the 1960s were given banners.
“We hold much guarantee to the pioneer fishers who first explored our local fishing grounds and assisted in the development of many of the regulations and measures that were placed to ensure the fishing industry existed today,” said Ms Arsenault before the banners were handed out to either the fishers or family members of the fisher.
Next was the Lifetime Achievement Awards, where fishers with 30 years plus, 40 years plus, 50 years plus and 60 years plus received banners in recognition of their many years on the water.
Seventeen-year-old Dawson Doyle from Skinners Pond was the winner of a new award at the banquet. Mr Dawson received the Future Fishers Award, which recognizes a youth under the age of 20 who enjoys fishing and plans to one day make it their career. Mr Doyle fishes with his grandfather, Leo Doyle, on his boat ‘Going for Broke’.
“The judges were so impressed with the nominees of this category and they told us this was the toughest category to choose a winner,” said Ms Arsenault. “They were impressed with the passion of these youngsters and for the love they have for the industry. They felt these young fishers will one day make great captains.”
Barbara McInnis of Anglo-Tignish won Female Fisher of the Year. Fishing both spring and fall, Ms McInnis is about to mark her 55th season on the water.
“It always feels good to be appreciated and recognized,” said Ms McInnis about winning the award. “It’s good to recognize all the fishermen in the community – fishermen keep the community going.”
The winner of the First Mate of the Year Danny Wedge was honoured by the award, saying the banquet is ‘a good thing’.
Mr Wedge has been fishing with Captain Gary McRae for the last 16 lobster seasons.
“He’s never once slept in, he’s always ready when I pull in to get him and if I oversleep, he calls me,” said Mr McRae in his nomination letter about Mr Wedge, read by planning committee member Hal Perry at the banquet. “When I need him for any help at all before the season starts, he’s there… He knows his job at the back of the boat and I never have to tell him anything.”
The Valor Award went to Captain Alden Gaudet and Captain Alex Tremblay. In 2012, the two men were the first to answer a distress call by fishermen from New Brunswick whose boat began taking on water after the vassel’s hose pump broke and was starting to sink. Mr Tremblay was Mr Gaudet’s first mate at the time.
“Our judges felt this award should be shared with the two men who were quick to respond and help to out in a situation that may have led to disaster,” said planning committee member Paulette Arsenault when reading why Mr Gaudet and Mr Tremblay had been selected for the award.
Captain of the Year was Danny Arsenault. Marking five decades on the water next year, Mr Arsenault called the banquet ‘a good night’.
“I’ve been a fisherman a long time, so it’s nice to be recognized,” he said.
The Community Spirit Award went to fisherman Aubrey Arsenault. Most Supportive Role Award went to the manager of Royal Star Foods Francis Morrissey. Second Mate of the Year was Ethan Gaudet.
The banquet is also a fundraiser for Tignish’s Recreation Department, assisting with year round programs and events for the community.
“With your generosity, my department has gotten to do a lot of fun activities this year,” said Tina Richard, Tignish’s recreation director and a planning committee member. A bus trip to the ski hill in Brookvale stood out as a highlight to Ms Richard.
“It was really cool, because there was a lot of kids who had never been downhill skiing before, so this is what this banquet is for, to let every kid have those opportunities,” she said.
