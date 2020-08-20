A bloom of green algae nearly covering the entire surface area of a pond in Huntley has the local watershed group concerned.
The extreme hot weather of late is the reason for the bloom, but issues at Gordon’s Pond, located along Route 152, have been ongoing, especially following a major rain event in December 2014 that washed out the box culvert that once divided the two halves of the pond.
“The silt problem was there before, but the road collapse was kind of the last straw,” said John Lane, coordinator for the Cascumpec Bay Watershed Association (CBWA).
When the box culvert washed away, silt from the pond’s upper half, along with material from the roadway, spilled into the lower half, making that portion of the pond shallower.
The box culvert was replaced with a new bridge, but the silt that ended up in the pond was never fully removed.
“The algae has been reoccurring over the last number of years, but not like it has this year,” said Mr Lane. “It’s so shallow, the problem is, any warm weather, in fact I don’t think it has to be all that warm, it will create this growth of algae.”
There’s concern the algae growth could lead to an anoxic event.
“There’s a potential for a fish kill,” said Mr Lane, although the hope is any fish in the pond would begin to move upstream because they would be seeking cooler water when temperatures in the pond increase. “Anything else in the pond wouldn’t have a chance.”
Mr Lane said his group is also concerned the algae is affecting the duck population in the area.
“As the algae has gotten heavier, we’ve noticed there has been fewer ducks,” he said.
The CBWA has tried to apply for funding from the federal government for the last few years to allow them to excavate the pond to remove the silt, but has been unsuccessful in securing the funds.
Mr Lane said the removal of the silt would be a major project to undertake and the cost of the work would be out of reach for his group to fundraise on their own.
“We’ve tried applications under different programs and it either gets put aside because the funds are spoken for or the project didn’t quite meet the criteria,” he explained.
Bobby Morrissey, the MP for the riding of Egmont, said the challenge, from a jurisdiction point, is finding which level of government is responsible for the work and finding the right funding mechanism for the project.
“We do have a coastal restoration fund, but it’s targeted towards river estuaries closer to the oceans,” said Mr Morrissey.
Mr Morrissey said he’s surprised the provincial government didn’t include excavating the pond when the province applied for federal disaster relief to build the new bridge in Huntley.
“It was a provincial road, the bridge was inadequate and collapsed in that rain storm in 2014 and ended up filling the pond, so my position would be the body that was responsible for it is the body that should be cleaning it out,” he said.
Mr Lane agreed there was a missed opportunity by the province to excavate the pond when the new Huntley bridge was built.
“The contractor who built the bridge did remove a few loads out of the pond, but they only took a minimum number of loads,” said Mr Lane. “Not even enough to remove what was already put there from the road washing out.”
According to PEI’s Department of Environment, Water and Climate Change, a mill pond has existed at this location since at least 1883, as a grist mill is shown on the Meachams Atlas of 1883. Currently the pond is owned by the province and co-managed by the Forests Fish and Wildlife Division and Ducks Unlimited Canada, in cooperation with the Cascumpec Bay Watershed Association.
The old wooden structure was replaced in 1992 with a structure consisting of a fixed concrete weir, a stoplog drawdown, and a pool and weir fishway. The pond was drawn down in 2016 to facilitate the replacement of the highway bridge that had washed out during a severe fall storm. The stoplogs in the drawdown, and wooden fishway baffles have also been replaced in the past decade.
“Ponds do naturally age and infill, sometimes prematurely due to erosion-runoff,” said Brad Potter, manager of fish and wildlife. “The result is, they tend to get shallow, warm and often weedy. Many of our aging impoundments share these characteristics. It is normal not to see a lot of trout using ponds in summer as they move to cool water for refuge.”
On top of being a historical area, Gordon’s Pond is a popular spot for recreational fishing too.
“It’s one of those things you would like to see done,” said Mr Lane about correcting the problems at the pond. “It’s one of those things the community at large would like to see done.”
He added the pond is also very visible, as motorists pass by the area when travelling to and from Alberton along Route 152.
“If you watch them when they go by in their cars, their eyes are rolling and they are shaking their heads, so you know people are noticing it.”
