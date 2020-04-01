Shaelynn Tremblay has been a wedding photographer for four years.
The bulk of her income for the year comes during peak wedding season. She’s concerned the COVID-19 pandemic could result in cancelled bookings.
“I’m trying to stay positive about it, but it is kind of scary,” she said.
This summer she has over 20 weddings booked. Ms Tremblay hasn’t received any cancellations yet, but has received messages from people asking about what other dates she has available.
“Most of my weddings start in July, so it’s still a little ways and they’re hoping this will be done by then,” she said. “I’ve been telling them to wait it out a little longer and start having a back up plan.”
Marriage commissioner Len Harrington hasn’t had any cancellations either. He is currently set to officiate two weddings, one in May, the other in July, both booked late in 2019. Since then he hasn’t had any new bookings.
“I think it’s a possibility, depending how long this goes on,” he said about the chances those wedding ceremonies could cancel. “Some people may opt to reduce the size of their weddings and maybe just have a couple of witnesses if they’re anxious, others, I suspect, may want to postpone or reschedule for a later date.”
Mr Harrington said he usually starts getting bookings anywhere from January onwards and agrees bookings appear to be slow to come this year compared to previous years.
Mr Harrington is retired and the Milburn resident said the impact of losing out on officiating opportunities would be minimum.
“I do it more for something to do than for an income,” he said.
The owner of Eclipse Entertainment Company offers a variety of services for weddings, including luxury vehicles and DJ services.
“We’re watching the situation pretty closely,” said Terry Adams.
He’s received calls from couples who currently have May and June weddings booked.
“Just people concerned with what is going to happen and when this is going to be over,” he said. “We’re just trying to work with them. If someone decides they want to change their date, in May or June, and it’s within reason, we’re going to do whatever we can to work with them and change the date, as long as we’re available.”
Mr Adams said the peak season for weddings is July and August until probably the two first weeks of September.
“If anybody wants to change to those dates they might have a limited time getting the services they want,” he said.
With the spring also comes graduations and proms and other social events.
“I just really can’t see anything really moving in the next couple of months,” said Mr Adams, adding he has removed the insurance on six of the seven vehicles he has in his fleet. “When you’re talking limousines and party buses, you’re talking about social gatherings, so they’re off the roads. As far as DJ goes, when you’re talking DJ, you’re talking social gatherings again, so that industry is pretty much shut right down.”
Mr Adams also owns Iron Haven Gym, with locations in Alberton, O’Leary and Summerside.
“We voluntarily closed them before we really had to,” he said. “The bills keep on coming in though... They don’t stop and when your income is cut right off, it’s concerning. Hopefully everything is back to normal soon.”
However, business aside, everybody wants to stay safe, added Mr Adams.
“No one wants to be someone who actually gets this or transmits it to someone else,” he said. “I think the Island government is doing a great job. Heather Morrison is doing a great job. If we can just keep this away and so called flatten that curve, we’re see what happens from there.”
