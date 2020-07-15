“Among the many stories of shipwrecks with which the annals of the perils by sea are crowded, this tale of disaster and escape seems worthy of more than passing notice. On 11 July 1899 the schooner ‘Andrew Burnham’, owned by J H Myrick & Co. of Tignish, P.E.I. and commanded by Capt. Albert Miller, aged 27, of Sea Cow Pond left Newfoundland with a load of lumber bound for Barbados. The passage was prosperous until off Bermuda they encountered the hurricane which swept over the West Indies and by which so many lives were lost.”
“In this storm the ‘Andrew Burnham’ sustained some damage and had a narrow escape but came through and reached her destination August 11th. After discharging cargo and making repairs, and taking in a cargo of sugar, molasses and salt, the vessel cleared for Turk’s Island. Leaving Turk’s Island on September 2nd all went well until passing Bermuda. The company were looking forward to seeing their native shores again and congratulated themselves on having passed the region of hurricanes when, with scarcely any warning, a great storm of Sept. 13th burst upon them in all its fury.”
“The sea was terrific and the small sail which could be shown and which was needed to steady the ship was torn from the bolt ropes, leaving her at the mercy of the waves. No vessel could stand the terrible storm and the ‘Andrew Burnham’ soon began to leak. All hands took to the pumps and were in hopes that by constant work they might keep her afloat until rescue came. The decks were swept clean and one immense wave carried away the (life) boat, and by the mercy of Providence the reflux wave brought her back to deck again when she was seized by the crew and secured.”
“When morning dawned, it was seen that it was useless to try to keep the ‘Andrew Burnham’ afloat and although the sea was running fearfully high, preparations were made for taking to the lifeboat. It was then seen that the lifeboat had sustained very serious damage, several planks being smashed. All hands turned to make repairs and succeeded in this as far as the short time and the limited means at their disposal allowed, and at 7 o’clock, on Sept. 14th, they being about 165 miles off Bermuda, left the vessel to which they were so much attached and which had been their home so long and committed themselves to the care of God and the mercy of the cruel waves.”
“Capt. Miller and crew must have gone about their work with great coolness and bravery as they succeeded in taking on board, in addition to a cask of water and a bag of biscuits, the vessel’s chronometer. When they left the ‘Andrew Burnham’, she was rolling fearfully and great difficulty was experienced in getting the water aboard. As it was, three out of the four oars were broken in fending off the boat and preventing her from being dashed to pieces. About twenty minutes after getting clear the ‘Andrew Burnham’ went down in 150 fathoms of water, her colors (flag) flying at half mast.”
“The situation of the crew was now desperate. Adrift in a disabled lifeboat, with only one oar, a tremendous sea running and about 160 miles from land, they decided to make for Bermuda, Capt. Miller putting all hands on an allowance of two biscuits a meal. Fortunately, among the articles taken on board was a bed quilt which was spread as a sail. Eighty hours on the water and by great good fortune, the wind being fair, they reached land completely exhausted and with provisions just about all used up. But for the fact of saving the instruments their chances of reaching land would have been very slight.”
“The people of Bermuda would hardly believe their story, pronouncing it the most wonderful they had ever known of on the history of the island. The crew were taken care of by the Board of Trade and forwarded to St. John, N.B. by the steamer ‘Taymouth Castle’. The crew, Capt. Miller says acted like true heroes and they equally praised the Master, who never lost his head and who brought them safely to port under the most difficult circumstances.”
“The names of the brave fellows were: Master, Albert Miller of Tignish, P.E.I; John Williams, Cape Breton; John Miller brother of Capt. Miller; Stanislaus Doucet of Tignish; Richard Miller of Alberton; and John Batter of Newfoundland. The Capt. and crew lost everything but the clothes in which they stood, but like true sailors have all shipped again in other vessels.”
Capt. Albert Miller was born at Sea Cow Pond, P.E.I. in 1874, son of Capt. James Miller and Christina Sutherland. In 1904 he married Nettie Maddox in Parcagoula, Mississippi and fathered six children. He was lost in the South Pacific Ocean just as he was about to retire from a life at sea.
