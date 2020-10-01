A woman who set up a memorial to Ethan Reilly and Alex Hutchinson at the O’Leary Community Sports Centre did so to find a way to pay tribute to the two teens.
“There’s a lot of people hurting, but we will all get through it together,” said Kimberley McBain Clements.
The two 17-year-olds went missing after their boat capsized near Fox Island on Sept. 16. A third teen, Max MacIsaac, also 17, was able to swim safely to shore.
Ethan Reilly is the son of Kyle and Kim Reilly from Duvar and Alex Hutchinson is the son of Darren and Glenda Hutchinson from Springfield West. Both Ethan and Alex attended Westisle Composite High School.
Ms McBain Clements said she got to know Ethan and Alex and their families when they began their minor hockey careers at the O’Leary arena.
“Even though they start here and their hockey careers go farther and they branch off into different rinks, we still become one big family,” said Ms McBain Clements. “Once you become a part of a rink, everybody’s kids are your kids and you’re somebody’s else kid and you just all take care of each other.”
Ms McBain Clements said both Ethan and Alex were very kind hearted boys.
“If you needed anything, if you asked either of them for anything, they we’re willing to help,” she said.
With Alberton flying flags at their town hall and fire hall at half mast last week and Tignish lighting up their Lobster Trap Tree in honour of Alex and Ethan, Ms McBain Clements decided to erect the memorial at the rink after receiving a message from another person wondering if there was something O’Leary could do to pay tribute to the boys.
“I just wanted to help bring our community, friends and families together to grieve with their families and show respect for them,” she said.
Ms McBain Clements contacted rink manager Jeff Ellsworth to see if she could create the memorial at the sports centre, who had to check with the rink’s board first, but when he called back said, ‘One thousand per cent’.
The outdoor memorial was set up near the rink’s doors the afternoon of Sept 24. On display were two In Loving Memory Boards for Ethan and Alex, donated by local business owner Blain Buchanan, for the public to sign. Guestbooks for each of the boys’ families were also available and people were encouraged to drop off teddy bears, flowers, hockey sticks or any memorabilia.
“I felt the boys deserved at least that,” said Ms McBain Clements. “They deserved a whole bunch more.”
On Friday, another poster board for Max MacIsaac was added to the memorial site.
“I felt Max was very courageous and will need a ton of support in the days ahead,” said Ms McBain Clements. “I need him to know we are all here for him and to stay strong.”
The body of Ethan Reilly was recovered from the waters off Northport on Sept. 20 and Alex Hutchinson was found by fishermen in the Cascumpec area on Sept. 24.
Celebration of Life Services for Ethan and Alex were held at the O’Leary Community Sports Centre. The service for Ethan was on Sept. 28 and the service for Alex was on Sept. 29.
Anyone who wanted to pay their respects to the boys and their families were asked to join a Line of Honour, which was formed along Main Street between Ferguson’s Funeral Home to the community sports centre.
Following a single-vehicle collision in Huntley on Sept. 27, killing 17-year-old Cole Rayner, who also attended Westisle, classes were cancelled at the high school from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29. However, the school remained open, with buses running as normal. Students were welcome to come to the school for counselling services, to gather with friends or to work in the library. Teachers and staff were also on site. The school was closed from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1.
A Line of Honour was also arranged for Cole on Oct. 1 before a private funeral for family and invited guests at Greenmount Church of Christ.
The memorial at the community sports centre was left up all weekend and Ms McBain Clements said it would remain until at least Monday evening.
“Then we will decide after that what they are going to do with it,” she said.
Last Thursday evening there was a lot of people stopping by to sign the boards or leave something on the tables.
“There was a lot of students and a lot of people from the community,” said Ms McBain Clements.
