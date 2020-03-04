Many eyes will be tuning in Wednesday night to watch Mill River resident Vanessa Clements compete in Canada’s version of the popular reality television show Big Brother.
The 26-year-old lobster fisherman is the first houseguest from PEI to make it onto Big Brother Canada, which is set to begin its eighth season on March 4.
Vanessa is the daughter of Glengarry natives Blair and Cindy Clements. Their daughter learned she was a contestant on the show last week.
“They keep it pretty secret until they actually tell you if you’re going or not,” said Cindy in an interview with the Graphic on Monday.
Vanessa’s family hasn’t been in contact with her since she left, packing a bag quickly as she headed off to the Big Brother House, located somewhere in the Toronto area. And if everything goes according to plan, the family won’t be hearing from her for several more weeks. There is a liaison person they can contact in case of emergencies.
Cindy said her daughter is a huge fan of Big Brother.
“She really likes the show,” she said. “She’s very excited. It’s quite an opportunity.”
Sixteen applicants will be competing to be the last houseguest remaining in order to win a $100,000 prize. Vanessa is the only houseguest east of Montreal.
Cindy is confident her daughter is going to do well.
“She knows the show, she knows how people have played it before... I think she can figure out how to stay in as long as possible,” she said.
Cindy said the reaction to her daughter getting the opportunity to be on the show has been very supportive.
“Lot’s of wonderful, positive comments,” she said.
Before the season premiere on March 4, individuals could vote until 6 pm on Feb. 29 to spare Vanessa from eviction on the opening night episode. Cindy said a lot of people were voting for her daughter to remain in the house.
“If she had the most votes and she was going to be evicted, she would’ve been safe,” she explained. “I don’t know if she’s going to need it or not, we’re just have to wait and see what happens.”
In a promo video for the show, Vanessa said she is proud to be the first Islander on Big Brother Canada and she is determined to bring the win home to the Island.
For the season premier on Wednesday night, Vanessa’s family is hosting a watch party at St Anthony’s Legion in Bloomfield. Everyone is welcome to attend.
Big Brother Canada airs on Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday nights on Global and there are live feeds 24/7.
