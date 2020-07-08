Some residents of Miminegash want something done to curb both speeding and reckless driving in their community.
The mayor of the municipality said the issue was bought to the attention of council during their monthly public meeting on June 18.
Audrey Callaghan said vehicles are speeding down the Harbour Road, which has a posted speed limit of 50 kilometres. The street is lined with homes, the local church and a couple of businesses and leads to the community’s harbour.
“It’s not safe to walk on the road here,” said Ms Callaghan. “Some of the seniors like to get out walking. It just not safe.”
Miminegash is located along Route 14 and the speed limit through the community is 60, but vehicles travelling along the secondary highway are cruising well over 100 kilometres, said Ms Callaghan.
Another favourite activity is vehicles spinning donuts on the two corners of Harbour Road, where the street meets Route 14 as well down by Harbourview Convenience.
The spinning is leaving behind black marks on the pavement.
“It doesn’t give us a very good name, with people spinning around all the time,” said Ms Callaghan.
Pauline Todd lives directly across where Harbour Road intersects with Route 14.
She said the activity there has always been an issue, but this year has been one of the worst.
One night recently, the noise was so bad, Ms Todd and her son couldn’t even hear each other over the racket.
“The last one left about 8 O’clock in the morning,” she said. “That was from the night before, right through. They go away for a few minutes, wherever they go for a drive, and then they come back and start twirling again.”
She has had property damage as a result.
“They’ve run into my trees about three times,” she said, adding those trees had to be cut down and a sign she had out front was also smashed. “Nobody comes in to say who done it or offer to pay for the damages.”
Ms Todd said the two corners on Harbour Road are perfect for spinning because they are big and wide open.
“If you could fill that gap with something, you could probably stop that racket,” she said.
Based on the complaints the council has received, it mostly cars causing the ruckus, said Ms Callaghan.
“It’s just continuous, pretty much every night, especially on the weekends,” she said.
Both Ms Callaghan and Ms Todd said calling the RCMP hasn’t worked either, mainly because by a time a patrol car arrives, the vehicles are gone.
Ms Callaghan said one solution to reduce the speeding could be installing speed bumps along Harbour Road.
The mayor said council has already written a letter to the province to see if they could get speed bumps installed.
“We’re hoping they do something,” she said.
Both O’Leary and Alberton councils have also discussed approaching the province about installing speed bumps in their towns to reduce speeding.
The Graphic reached out to the Department of Transportation, Infrastructure and Energy to inquire if the province installs speed bumps and what that process might look like, but didn’t receive an answer by press time. This story will be updated online if that information becomes available.
Miminegash council is also considering installing security cameras too.
“If we don’t get the speed bumps, we might get them on camera,” said Ms Callaghan.
