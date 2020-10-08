Minor hockey association says thank you with colourful jersey patch

Players with the Tyne Valley Minor Hockey Association will be showing their thanks, literally, to the various minor hockey associations in the area for all their assistance in the aftermath of the fire on Dec. 29 that destroyed the Tyne Valley Community Sports Centre.
The patch, which will be worn on the right shoulder of all jerseys of the Tyne Valley Tornadoes, is green with a yellow clover in the centre, with the names of the Summerside, Alberton, Tignish, O’Leary, and Evangeline minor hockey associations surrounding it.
Jarod Colwill, president of the Tyne Valley Minor Hockey Association, said the association’s board of directors thought it would be a nice way to pay tribute to the associations that helped out so they know how much their assistance over the last nine months has meant.
If the patch looks familiar to some, there’s good reason
“It’s a throwback to our old Clover Farmer teams, the older senior teams that we used to host in the area,” said Mr Colwill. “We thought it would be neat if we tied them in with it, so that’s why we went with the clover on the shoulder.”
The Clover Farmer teams played in the senior leagues on and off from the time the sports centre opened in 1964 to the early 1990s.
Going forward, jerseys for the Tyne Valley Tornadoes will also be green and gold, the original colours of the minor hockey association. Mr Colwill said the was done as a way to combine the two together for when the team moves into its new home, once the new sports centre is built.
Moments after hearing of the sports centre’s destruction, Mr Colwill began receiving calls and messages from the other five minor hockey associations in the region, who offered any help they could.
“It was a pretty hectic couple of days, and there was a lot of phone calls, and visits to their rinks, and trying to get our kids back on the ice,” he said. “We only missed two days of hockey. We had New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day, and then Jan. 2 we were back on the ice with our kids back with our teams. It was pretty incredible.”
Mr Colwill said the support from the other minor hockey associations has meant a lot. He noted how it was more than just giving ice time to the Tyne Valley teams. The associations made it easy for Tyne Valley to seamlessly go to the other rinks in the area, and the associations continue to help out even now.
Though this is a small gesture of thanks, the board of directors for the Tyne Valley Minor Hockey Association hope to be able to pay the other associations back someday.
Along with helping out in a time of crisis, Mr Colwill believes the experience has strengthened the bond between the six associations.
“I think the rivalry will always be there between the different associations, that’s kind of the fun part of hockey,” he concluded. “We’ve always had a great working relationship with these associations, and it’s just gone through the roof.”
