There is a need in this province not only for housing in general, but affordable housing as well.
However, one question that always arises is ‘where will these housing units be built?’ and that’s where trouble can sometimes start, because it seems like no matter where a new housing unit is placed, there’s usually at least one person in the area who doesn’t want the new unit in their neighborhood. These people are colloquially known as NIMBYs, short for Not In My Back Yard.
Complaints from people like this can include how these new developments will change or ruin the aesthetic appearance or the view in the neighbourhood, that the new units could negatively affect the flow of traffic, even how property values will decrease.
The fact is though, we need more housing in this province. Can the persons or groups who don’t want new housing units going up in their neighbourhood offer a better suggestion of where the units can go?
One major project that has been ongoing for the last eight years is in Charlottetown, where last month the city’s council approved the second reading of the motion to rezone a single detached residential zone to a medium density residential zone in an area composed predominantly of single-family dwellings. If everything goes ahead as planned, the apartment complex will hold 41 units, and that will have an impact on the Island’s housing crisis.
As for the argument that these new affordable housing units affecting property values, that same argument was used when people of colour first started moving into white neighborhoods, and guess what? The property values didn’t decrease. If anything, the added diversity probably improved the area.
People need a roof over their head, and yes, a potential change to the neighbourhood scenery can be scary sometimes, but so is not having a home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.