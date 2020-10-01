The recreation director for the Town of Alberton hopes residents will enjoy the new three hole disc golf course set up on Albion Street, near the Western Hospital.
“It’s a sport that everyone can play,” said Kenan Wilkie. “Everyone can get outside, get some fresh air, and get lots of exercise. I thought it would be a good idea to put in the town, and the field back there is nice and big, there’s lots of space.”
Disc golf is a flying disc sport where players throw a flying disk at a target, and the rules are similar to golf. The game is usually played on a course with either nine or 18 holes.
There are a couple of disc golf courses on the Island already, including an 18 hole course at Mill River Resort. Mr Wilkie said the new course in Alberton would be a good place for people to practice if they find the larger courses a little intimidating.
There’s plenty of space for players at the three hole course. Right now, players must bring their own throwing discs and keep track of their scores themselves, but Mr Wilkie said the recreation department has ordered various frisbees for the course, including driving, mid-range, and putter frisbees, which can then be rented out. The department is also looking at having something built that will hold score cards for players to use. Everything is free of charge.
Though newly installed, the course is already being used by residents, something Mr Wilkie is pleased to see.
“There’s not too much time left before there’s snow on the ground,” he concluded. “As new sport has come to Alberton. We hope people will get out and get some exercise in, and if it all goes well and people like it, we could possibly build onto it and do more baskets, get more targets, and maybe plow some of the trees out of there and make the course even bigger. We’re just seeing how it goes right now.”
