New wheelchair swing

Alberton mayor David Gordon hopes residents will be able to enjoy the wheelchair swing once it’s installed at the Old Stone Station Park. The chains for the swing, along with the caboose for the wheelchair, have been taken down for now, but will be reinstalled once the safety fence around the swing goes up. The swing will be operational in summer 2021. Jillian Trainor photo

Alberton Town Council is hoping residents will be able to enjoy a new feature at the Old Stone Station Park once installed, a wheelchair accessible swing.

“I think it’s a good fit,” said Mayor David Gordon. “I don’t know how many people are out there in a wheelchair, but if there’s any there, we want to make sure they have the opportunity to go for a swing on a nice, warm day.”

The approximate cost of the swing and installation was $3,500. The town received 50 per cent of the funding through the Rural Growth Initiative Program, a provincial grant.

Mr Gordon explained how the swing has a square caboose which the wheelchair goes on, and a door that can be shut for safety. Once everything is loaded up and locked down, the swing can be pushed back and forth. The swing will also have a fence around it for safety.

The swing won’t just be for younger residents.

“The manor has been called, and we’ll talk to the Phillips Residence,” said Mr Gordon. “It might be a good thing for them on a nice, warm, summer day.”

The swing won’t be available for use until the safety fence is installed around it, and will be operational in summer 2021.

