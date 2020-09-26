Residents of Woodstock had the chance to hear Ebbsfleet Developments’ (Mill River Resort) plans for the nine acres of land it would like to have rezoned from Resource Use to Commercial Service Use at a public meeting on Sept. 17.
The land, Parcel 47217, is on the corner of Route 2 and the Mill River Road, consisting of an open field. Ebbsfleet Developments would like to turn it into a professional service center.
Geoffrey Irving, president of the Mill River Resort, said the company thinks these developments and tenants will be able to benefit from the traffic going along Route 2.
“It’s a highly visible area, and we feel as though they’ll do well there,” he said. “We also feel as though the development is a nice complement to the current commercial developments that are already in Bloomfield, such as the Bloomfield Mall, the Bloomfield Industrial Park.”
Roughly a dozen people attended the meeting altogether, including Ewing Snowden.
Mr Snowden is a resident of Woodstock, and was curious to find out more information about the project.
“I think it’s great,” he said. “It should be good. It would increase business, I don’t know if it’s going to impact in any negative way.”
Units sizes will vary, from 1,250 square feet, to 5,000 square feet.
“We’re hopeful, and certainly optimistic, that this type of development will help attract new, professional services to the area,” said Mr Irving. “We’re excited to keep it moving and hopefully we can get everything approved and start sooner rather than later.”
Reaction to the proposed development has been very positive. The feedback Ebbsfleet Developments has heard from residents is they are happy to see development in the area, and that it will help attract new professional services to West Prince, which in turn would have a positive economic effect.
Any feedback from the meeting will be used to help the Department of Agriculture and Land make a decision regarding the change of use application. The deadline for questions or feedback is Oct 1.
