“North Cape Lighthouse, which has been in its present (1950) position since 1866, is now to be moved inland a distance approximately 400 ft. Heavy seas at the north-western tip of the Island have washed the banks away until the lighthouse is almost undermined. Built over eighty years ago (1866), the lighthouse was remodelled in 1873, and is over sixty-two ft high. The light can be seen a distance of fourteen miles in clear weather. When the new foundations are completed, the lighthouse will be moved back on to them.” - The Guardian,October 3, 1950.
Sealed Tenders will be received by the Department of Transport, Ottawa, up to 12 o’clock noon Thursday, 24 August 1950, for the moving of the lighthouse tower, old dwelling and woodshed, and placing on new foundations at the lighthouse station at North Cape, P.E. Island. Each Tender must be accompanied by a security deposit of ten per cent of the tender price. Any Tender not accompanied by a security deposit as described will not be considered. Mr. J M Quinn, contractor, was the successful applicant for the job.
The first structure of the lighthouse station that was moved inland was the old dwelling for the lighthouse keeper (replaced by a new cottage in 1951), but due to the shortage of cement in the Province, new foundations for the lighthouse itself had not yet been built as of 3 October 1950.
On 18 October, The Guardian’ reported: Work of moving the North Cape lighthouse inland about 400 ft is to start next week. The keeper’s cottage was completed several weeks ago, but due to shortage of materials for the foundation of the lighthouse, the work was held up. The heavy seas breaking against the bank had eaten away the land on which the lighthouse was located, making it necessary to have it removed inland. Mr. Percy Morrissey is the keeper of this light.”
Tignish girls tour lighthouse at North Cape - The Guardian October 23, 1951
Thirty-four girls of the Society of Our Lady at Tignish, P.E.I. had their annual autumn party on Thursday evening, 4 October 1951, beginning with a motor ride through the country-side with a stop at the recently moved North Cape Lighthouse, where the girls were cordially welcomed by the genial lighthouse keeper, Mr. Percy Morrissey, who took them on a tour of inspection and explained the workings of the light, which warns the mariner of the dangerous rocks that jut out of the waters for quite a distance around the North Cape area, and he also told them about the duties and responsibilities of a keeper of the light.
Mr. Morrissey and his daughter, Mrs. Alonzo Hogan, also took the girls through the keeper’s cottage. This cottage, built about one year ago, is modern in design and although it is built on the northern tip of the Island, has all the conveniences of a city home. The girls were greatly pleased with their visit and were grateful to Mr. Morrissey for his kind hospitality. Motor transport was gratuitously furnished by Mr. Sidney Shea, Tignish.
Eventual disappearance of our lighthouse keepers - The Guardian November 28, 1950
Everything points to the eventual disappearance of our lighthouse keepers. Like the gas-lighters, the horseshoers, the livery stable proprietors and others, they will likely become the victims of new scientific developments. A newly developed electronic device is the villain in the piece, which will do away with the traditional lighthouse which has guided sea-going vessels along our treacherous coasts for centuries. The new lighthouses are using radar beacons that can pierce rain storms and fog and can be picked up as far as 19 miles at sea.
