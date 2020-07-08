The reality of building an affordable community care facility in O’Leary is slowly taking shape as the group committed to the endeavour continues to make headway on the project.
The Community Seniors Co-operative Ltd (CSCL) recently received a $150,000 seed grant from the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) that will be used towards the development process for the project.
“We are at the stage of firming up contractors for the design phase,” said Sally Lockhart, chair of the CSCL.
The design for the final building continues to evolve though.
The original proposed building would have been for a 40 community care units, then the CSCL was looking to see if they could build a 35-unit community care facility with 15 affordable seniors’ apartments, but now has settled on a two-storey 40-unit community care residence.
Ms Lockhart explained with the March 2019 provincial announcement that affordable housing units, which would include six seniors apartments, were to be built in O’Leary, relieving some of the need in the community, the CSCL decided to go back to their original proposal of a 40-unit community care facility, but make it a two-storey building.
A two-storey building was presented to them as an option from the design firm the group has been working with.
In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, and the devastating outbreaks of the virus in nursing homes in other provinces, the opportunity to design community care buildings with infectious disease controls in mind has become apparent, and investors in these type of projects are no doubt looking for such elements in any new construction.
“The pandemic really hasn’t impacted the project so much as it is helping to inform the design phases,” said Project Manager Jordan MacDonald. “We are looking at things around how do we make a touchless facility... How do we design buildings so those elements are already there so those elements don’t have to be added later on.”
Making the building two-storey allowed the CSCL to apply and receive the CMHC grant.
“That signals to us that we are doing the right project at the right time,” said Ms Lockhart.
The seed grant has led the group to start negotiations with architects and property management companies that will be important pieces needed for when they apply for the National Housing Co-Investment Fund. This fund supports the new and revitalization construction of mixed-income, mixed-tenure, mixed-use affordable housing and requires projects to have support from another level of government to ensure a coordination of investments.
“We have to have a mortgage guarantee because we are new, we have no track record, no credit history, so we are in conversations with the province around how that can happen,” explained Ms Lockhart.
Those talks between the group and the province did slow because of the pandemic as government officials dealt with the public health crisis, but conversations have resumed in the last month, said Ms Lockhart.
Despite that, the COVID-19 situation hasn’t really stopped the group’s progress much.
On top of the seed grant, the CSCL has received an Investment Readiness Program grant of $10,000 through PEI Community Foundation that will be used for initial development activities as well as securing financing. The group is also seeking funding to support energy modelling to determine if it is feasible to build a facility that is Net Zero. There are programs available through Federation of Canadian Municipalities for these types of projects.
Additionally, the Skills PEI funding for Mr MacDonald’s project manager position has been extended for another six months, allowing him to continue to help the CSCL reach their goal of breaking ground on a community care facility in O’Leary.
“We would not be where we are without Jordan,” said Ms Lockhart.
The estimated cost of the project has increased though, from the original projection of $4 million to somewhere between $5 or $6 million.
“The main reason for the increase is because it’s a lot more expensive to build community care than apartments and the building boom on PEI has made labour for construction and construction materials more expensive,” said Mr MacDonald.
While there is still much to do, the hope is construction on the new community care facility can begin in 2021, with an opening by 2022.
“We’re finally daring to believe this building is going to get built,” said Ms Lockhart.
