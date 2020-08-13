A horse stabled in O’Leary at Willis Memorial Raceway will go behind the starters gate in the Gold Cup and Saucer trials.
Mach It Again is owned by John and David Sweet and is trained by Ralph Sweet.
The four-old-year male will be leaving from post position number 6 in the second trial on Monday night in Charlottetown. The first trial is on Saturday.
David Sweet called the chance a ‘once in a lifetime’ opportunity ‘you never dream of’.
Mach It Again was purchased about a month ago from Ontario by David and his father John. Between the two of them, the Knutsford residents have decades of experience in the harness racing industry, with John owning horses for 40 years and his son for about 15 years.
The Sweets were invited to participate in this year’s trials based on Mach It Again’s performance history so far on the Island.
“We were looking for a new horse a month ago and Ralph found this one in Ontario,” explained David.
In a typical year, the Gold Cup & Saucer Race draws the best race horses from around Eastern North America, but due to COVID-19 restrictions, the majority of those competitors are not able to travel to the Island and participate this year.
“Last Monday, they called and invited us to take part in the trials,” said David. “It was something you would never expect.”
Should Mach It Again finish in the Top 4 on Monday, the horse will compete in the 61st Annual Gold Cup & Saucer Race on Aug. 22.
Ralph Sweet, the pairs trainer and John’s first cousin, is down in Charlottetown right now, busy preparing Mach It Again for Monday.
“We’re just going to go out and do the best we can and no matter where we finish, we will be very happy,” said David.
The opportunity to compete allows the team to go after some big purse money. The trials have a purse of $12,500 each, the final $60,000 and the consolation race on Aug. 21 is $20,000.
“You never know what can happen in a horse race, it would be a good thing, but the odds are stacked against us,” said David if they should advance to the final, adding the other horses they are competing against are some of the best in the Maritimes. “It’s just an honour to be on the track.”
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, seating is limited and the typical crowds for the races won’t be around, but individuals can still watch the races live online on Red Shores website.
“It’s an honour and privilege to be asked to be a part of the Gold Cup and Saucer,” said David. “We don’t mind being the under dog.”
