The Town of O’Leary is in good financial shape.
That’s according to the audit financial statement for the town’s year end they received back after submitting their annual budget in March.
The report showed O’Leary had ended the 2020 financial year with a surplus.
“We actually had a really good year in the end,” said Councillor Darren MacKinnon, chair of the town’s finance committee. “We are very healthy in terms of our finances.”
On June 18, O’Leary council had their first in-person meeting since COVID-19 public health restrictions were implemented in the province back in March.
Social distancing measures were observed, with the boardroom at the O’Leary Town Complex configured to allow each councillor to sit at their own table.
Mr MacKinnon explained the town’s surplus will roll into next year’s finances.
“It’s a good sign though the town is on a good financial path,” he said.
A motion was made to adopt the audit financial statement and the motion passed.
Mr MacKinnon then reported on the current budget year in regards to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“There’s really not a whole lot affected other than rentals for the facility here,” he said, referring to the town complex. “Maybe a little additional cost for sanitizer.”
The town complex reopened to the public on June 12.
Mr MacKinnon said at the moment he doesn’t see any major adjustments needing to be made to the budget as a result of the pandemic.
“Let’s just see how this transpires and see how we make it through the summer,” he said. “I don’t think there’s going to be a large enough influx to warrant an adjustment of numbers, because they are already submitted to the province, so basically it would just be for our own internal knowledge.”
O’Leary council made a motion not to hold meetings in July and August, unless a special meeting is required. Regular council meetings are scheduled to resume in September.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.