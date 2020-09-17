A proposed increase to sewer rates by the Town of O’Leary has resulted in some residents approaching the mayor and councillors with concerns.
O’Leary submitted an application to the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission (IRAC) asking for a significant increase to both their water and sewer rates as well as to frontage rates.
The proposed rate changes will see the cost per unit increase from $190 to $280 and frontage rates change from $0.95 to $1.40 per foot.
The town’s sewer utility has been operating at a deficit over the last four to five years. The town also had to conduct unexpected major upgrades to the treatment plant that created even more debt. On top of that, this year the town has to desludge their two lagoon cells and replace electronic equipment damaged by toxic and corrosive gas.
The town has spent nearly $2 million dollars on these upgrades and a third of that money has been borrowed to cover the expense.
“You’re in debt more than you were say five years ago,” said CAO Bev Shaw during the town’s monthly meeting in September after both the mayor and some of the councillors mentioned they’ve received concerns over the rate increases from residents.
Ms Shaw also pointed out the last time water and sewer rates were raised was 10 years ago.
The town submitted a final application to IRAC proposing the increase in August. But the town acknowledged in their application the proposed rates are sizable and if IRAC recommends a gradual increase, council is willing to work with that.
IRAC has to approve the increases and the town expects to hear a decision on the matter by the first of October.
“If anybody has any concerns, call the (town) office or call me,” said Mayor Eric Gavin. “It is quite an increase in their rate, but like Bev said, once you spend $2 million dollars in the last five years, you can’t keep going behind all the time. That’s the reason for the increase.”
