Renovations to the O’Leary Community Sports Centre are partially done, but it will be spring of 2021 before they’re finished completely.
The renovation project is being funded partially by $1.7 million in joint funding from the provincial and federal governments, and a capital fund of $550,000. One hundred thousand dollars in the capital fund was earned when O’Leary won the title of Kraft Hockeyville in 2017.
So far the steel on the east exterior wall has been completed, new energy efficient lighting over the ice surface has been installed, and new board dashers and kick plates have been installed around the ice surface. Painting and a general refreshing of all dressing rooms is also in progress.
“Unfortunately we can’t do the main body of the renovation just yet, because the project was of such a size that we wouldn’t be able to get around social distancing rules,” said Dr Wade Sweet, president of the O’Leary Community Sports Centre Board. “With the dressing rooms, you can have a small crew work on that, while a small crew is working on the refrigeration plant at the other end of the building. They don’t mix.”
Unlike the previous refrigeration unit that used ammonia in the creation of the rink’s ice, the new unit uses an A-1 synthetic refrigerant that is non-toxic.
Delays in getting work started is one reason the renovations won’t be completed this year. Some of the projects that were supposed to start in April didn’t get underway until June.
Another reason the renovations won’t be complete until 2021 is the COVID-19 pandemic, which temporarily shuttered many businesses in the province that require employees to work in relatively close contact, including construction businesses.
“They have been able to get back in there and get to work,” said Dean Getson, chair of the sport centre’s renovation committee. “But when everything was shut down, and (there was) so much uncertainty in April and May, we lost a couple of months, and that’s why we had to put work over to next year.”
Mr Getson said there have been questions from residents of the community regarding when work on the rink would begin, and how it’s been going, but once the centre opens in the fall, they’ll be able to see most of the work that’s been completed so far.
When asked what it’s been like trying to do renovations on the rink, only to have things upended by a global pandemic, Dr Sweet said it’s been chaos, adding that he can’t praise members of the rink board or the renovation committee enough. He noted how everyone involved works a full-time job and/or is on multiple boards, and that people have really stepped up to make this project a reality.
Mr Getson agreed.
“It’s been tough, there’s no question that it’s been tough, but we realize that some things are beyond our control, and the pandemic has been one of those,” he said. “Our contractors that we’ve been working through have been great. The minute that the Chief Public Health Officer gave the go ahead, they were on site and getting underway.”
Both Dr Sweet and Mr Getson wish to thank residents for their patience, and believe that while the sports centre is a work in progress, it will be worth the wait.
