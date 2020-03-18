Even at the amateur level, most sports are very competitive today. An athlete needs all the help and advantages he or she can come up with. Skill is extremely important and not far behind that is conditioning. Having the skill and talent for your sport is essential but if you are not at your physical best your game will suffer.
This is where off season training can really make you a better athlete. First off you have to know the areas that you need to improve upon. Your coach should be able to help you out here. If you are easily out of wind during your game then you should obviously work on cardio-vascular conditioning. Have your training closely mimic the way your game is played. If you play in short intense bursts followed by down or bench time, like hockey, then your cardio training should be the same. Do hard wind sprints that are slightly longer than your shift followed by walking for the same amount of time you are back on the bench. Then right back into a wind sprint. About 1/2 hour of these will dramatically improve your cardio vascular fitness. You cannot improve without challenging yourself slightly harder than what is normal in your game. If you need more sustained cardio fitness go for less intense, but longer in duration training. Running or cycling for periods of time that match your sport needs. Remember, you can train long or you can train hard, but you cannot do both.
If your strength needs to be improved upon then you should embark upon a productive weight training schedule. It is imperative that the exercises you choose will actually improve your game. Most sports require strong functional legs, so leg training is a must. Be selective with the upper body exercises you choose. Having extraordinarily strong chest muscles are not a necessity for most non-contact sports, so do not spend excess time on the bench press. Strong upper and lower back muscles improve athletic ability, as with shoulders and depending on the sport biceps and triceps. Do your homework and make sure the muscles that you are focusing on and the exercises you choose will actually improve your game. Always do your exercises through a full range of motion and focus on executing proper form.
Speed your issue? That can be improved with a combination of weight training and plyometrics and actual speed training. Do not start with plyometrics. First build up a solid strength base with weight training. Speed comes from strength, and the ability to use that strength quickly. By building a strength base first you also dramatically lessen your chances of injury. Follow the strength training and plyometrics with repetitive speed drills. Now that you have the strength, and explosiveness the speed drills will enhance it.
If you are prone to injury a lot you may also have to look at you flexibility. A lot of injuries stem form a muscle or joint being pushed past its limit range of motion. Most of these ranges can be increased by a good program of incremental stretching. The more flexible you are, the more contortions your body can take before you pull or tear something.
Have to gain or lose weight? This is best achieved through nutritional manipulation. Exercise or weight lifting in itself will do little for weight gain if the calories, or fuel is not there. In fact just the opposite may happen. If an athlete has to gain weight, and starts intense weigh training the body is going to burn a lot more calories. If more calories are not consumed, weight loss will occur! You have to use your training to stimulate muscle growth, and then increase your caloric intake proportionately to make it happen. Without the weight training, excess calories may result in just a weight gain of additional body fat which will be of little benefit for athletic performance.
If you have to lose weight you may be able to do it with just exercise alone, as long as your calorie intake is not too far over what you are burning off. If you are consuming 2,500 calories a day, and increase your calorie burn from 2,300 to 2,700 through training you will gradually lose the weight. In most cases though an increase in the quality of what you are eating is in order. By choosing better quality foods your calories will probably decrease. Try and consume less sugar, fat, refined cereals, white bread and rice, and the usual junk food. By eating better you will be able to get your weight right where you need it for optimal performance, and will also be getting more essential vitamins, minerals and quality proteins, carbohydrates and fats. This it itself will make you healthier.
Off season training can make a big difference in your athletic ability, but only if it is tailored to suit your strengths and weaknesses. A hit and miss approach seldom produces results. Same as in your game!
